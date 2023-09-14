‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Kelli Giddish Announces Son’s Birth (PHOTO)

Here Are Their Stories Subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Kelli Giddish is now a mom of three.

The Law & Order: SVU vet shared on September 14 that she and her husband Beau Richards welcomed their son, Oldie Richards, on June 20, with a photo on Instagram of the three of them. “We are so in love and so very grateful. Oldie,” she wrote in the caption. “You’ve brought immeasurable JOY to me and your daddy and your two brothers (and your grandparents and aunts and uncles!). You wake up smiling and the light you bring to each moment is truly incredible.” Check out the full Instagram announcement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelli Giddish (@kelligiddish)

Giddish left Law & Order: SVU last season, in its midseason finale, which saw her character, Amanda Rollins, marry ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) and transition from detective on Captain Olivia Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) squad to professor at Fordham. It was her expertise in her new position that ultimately brought Rollins back into the fold for the SVU and Organized Crime crossover investigation in the season finales in May.

During that four-episode event, Carisi told Benson that Rollins was pregnant (prior to the professor’s appearance), by revealing their family would soon consist of five (Rollins has two daughters from past relationships), so chances are that when SVU returns (which will depend on the ongoing writers and actors’ strikes), we’ll hear about Rollins giving birth. Will she and Carisi have another daughter?

But while life seems to be going great for Rollins and Carisi (albeit, off-screen), the finale also revealed that she may not be 100 percent happy with her new job. Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), while consulting her, remarked that she looked more excited talking to him than in the lecture hall. “I love the students, but I do miss the feeling of solving a good mystery,” she admitted, but she couldn’t tell her husband because “it’ll break his heart. He’s the one who got me the job.”

The nature of the case meant that neither SVU nor Organized Crime could spend much more time than that on it. In the finales, Benson did tell Rollins she could see what Stabler did. “My life could be so easy. Part-time teaching, get to spend time with family, but it’s not me,” Rollins said. We’ll have to wait and see if that, too, is addressed in any way when SVU Season 25 eventually premieres.