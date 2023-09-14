Frasier has re-entered the building.

Kelsey Grammer‘s back as the titular character in the upcoming revival on Paramount+, and the streaming service has released the official trailer showing what his next chapter looks like. (The series premieres with the first two episodes on Thursday, October 12; episodes will then drop weekly. The first two episodes will also air back-to-back on CBS on Tuesday, October 17, starting at 9:15/8:15c, following a super-sized Big Brother.)

The trailer offers a look at Frasier surprising his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) at his apartment and finding out he apparently has a girlfriend. Furthermore, Freddy doesn’t want to spend time with him. “Have you considered that he hates you?” Frasier’s old college buddy turned university professor Alan (Nicholas Lyndhurst) asks.

Watch the full video above to see more about Frasier’s relationship with Freddy and his new job and apartment, plus to hear that iconic theme song.

Frasier, filmed in front of a live studio audience at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, follows Grammer’s character “in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill,” according to Paramount+.

The series also stars Toks Olagundoye as Olivia, Alan’s colleague and head of the university’s psychology department; Jess Salgueiro as Freddy’s roommate Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew David.

Before the revival premieres, a half-hour special, Frasier: Inside the Series, will premiere on Friday, October 6, on Paramount+, the service’s official YouTube and Facebook pages, Pluto TV, and Mixible. It will also air on Saturday, October 7 on select CBS stations nationwide, so check your local listings. Hosted by Entertainment Tonight‘s Kevin Frazier, it will feature a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show, with interviews with the cast and series’ creatives from earlier this year.

Frasier, produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer’s Grammnet NH Productions, comes from writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, who executive produce with Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. James Burrows directed the first two episodes.

Frasier‘s return comes soon after the 30th anniversary of the original series premiere (September 16). That original run holds the record for the most Emmy wins for a comedy with 37 (and 107 nominations). You can stream all 11 seasons on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

Frasier, Series Premiere (two episodes), Thursday, October 12, Paramount+