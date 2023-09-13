Alex Trebek’s Longtime Family Home Has Been Demolished

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

It’s the end of an era as the Studio City, California home in which the late Alex Trebek lived for almost 30 years has been demolished.

The iconic Jeopardy! host’s daughter, L.A.-based real estate agent Emily Trebek, put the property on the market for $7 million in January 2022, just over a year after Trebek died of pancreatic cancer. It sold in May 2022 for $6.45 million, triple the price Trebek paid in 1991 when he purchased the house for $2.15 million, according to official records.

Trebek shared the 1923-built, Mediterranean-style home with his wife, Jean, and took great pride in fixing it up and making repairs. Sitting on 1.5 acres in Fryman Estates, the property spanned 10,000 square feet and included five bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and a handful of lavish living spaces.

It also boasted a two-story entry with dual staircases, a lounge under a dramatic rotunda, a gold-and-white wet bar, a media room with a library and movie theater, and a garden featuring a guesthouse, fountain, and swimming pool with a slide.

Now, just a little over a year since the property was purchased, it has been demolished, and longtime Jeopardy! fans are devastated.

“Noooooooooooo. I fondly remember him telling a story about blowing the leaves off the roof of this house w Michael Strahan. RIP Legend. Alex loved doing home repairs on this place, that was his “thing,”” wrote one fan on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“That makes me really sad. All those thousands of hours of labor he put into that house and it’s all just…gone,” said another.

“During one of my tapings in the commercial break, Alex showed the audience a picture of the bathroom he’d just finished redoing (and this was after his diagnosis, so he did this while ill.) I remember thinking I wish he’d come renovate my bathroom, because it was gorgeous. This is sad,” added another fan.

“Normally, I wouldn’t be that upset, but he put so much work into that house,” wrote another commenter, while another said, “All of Alex’s great DIY work plowed under.”

Check out a tour of the house in the video below from the estate sale when Trebek died.