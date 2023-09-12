Why You Might Not Be Able to Watch ‘Wheel of Fortune’ on Mondays

Wheel of Fortune returned on Monday, September 11… but not for all fans, due to sports.

The good news was Spectrum subscribers had ABC back in time for the new seasons of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune after a deal was made with Disney. However, for some, tuning in at 7:30/6:30c on September 11 did not mean watching Wheel but rather the pregame show for Monday Night Football. And that won’t be the only time that happens.

The first three Monday Night Football games that might impact your Wheel of Fortune viewing are on each Monday of September (so there are still the September 18 and 25 episodes to go). Furthermore, it’s not just if Wheel airs at 7:30/6:30c that you’ll be affected; Jeopardy!, in some areas, will move from 7:30/6:30c to 7/6c, taking Wheel‘s slot. (The game on September 25 begins at 7/6c, meaning that both game shows could be affected. A Reddit user has uploaded a list of the affected areas here (so check if you’ll be able to watch) as well as noted that Wheel won’t air in some areas on November 20, December 11, December 25 (due to basketball), and January 15.

That same person also shared a way to still watch Wheel of Fortune for some, with, for example, WABC 7 in New York airing it in the ABC World News Tonight rerun time slot at approximately 2:37a/1:37c, depending on when the football game ends.

This comes as Pat Sajak‘s final season as Wheel of Fortune host began on September 11; he announced in June that he would be leaving the game show. Soon after, it became official (after talks) that Ryan Seacrest will be taking over beginning with Season 42. Sajak and Vanna White didn’t directly address it being his last season in the premiere.

