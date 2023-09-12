‘Sex Education’ Trailer: Otis & Maeve Are Together, Jean’s a Single Mom in Final Chapter (VIDEO)

Prepare to be teary-eyed during the final season of Sex Education on Netflix. The Season 4 trailer alone will get you in your feelings as Otis (Asa Butterfield) and Maeve (Emma Mackey) are finally a thing, Jean (Gillian Anderson) is back to being a single mom, and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) preaches the importance of self-love.

Sex Education Season 4 premieres Thursday, September 21, on Netflix, and consists of eight episodes. And the trailer answers one of the biggest questions left behind in the Season 3 finale, which dropped the bombshell that Jakob (Mikael Persbrandt) was not the father of baby Joy. Jacob has left Jean in the trailer, making her a single mom once more (and explaining the character’s exit from the series along with daughter Ola, played by Patricia Allison). And she struggles to give the same attention to Otis as she tends to infant Joy.

The trailer opens with Maeve sending a sexy photo to Otis, who panics when trying to take one of his own to send back. Digital love is what they must rely on as Maeve continues her studies in the U.S. Across the pond. Eric is thriving after finding a new queer party scene, but Adam (Connor Swindells) is still relying on him for guidance.

“You have to believe that you deserve good things,” Eric tells Adam in the trailer as the shots cut to Adam’s separated parents in a tearful reunion. “You have to love yourself.”

In an attempt to do just that, Adam’s then seen riding around on a horse with a huge smile on his face, a continuation of his animal-loving hobbies seen in Season 3. Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) is thriving on her own, seen in the trailer testing out vibrators at home and making paintings of boobs in art class at school.

The final season will see the former students of Moordale Secondary attending the lavish and progressive Cavendish Sixth Form College. A progressive school is great for this bunch, who spent the last three years of high school pushing for Moordale to become more inclusive. But Cavendish is already pushing the envelope, and to Otis’s horror, he learns there’s another sex therapist on campus. And this one is a paid adult.

Eric fears they’ll be losers at Cavendish this season, but to his shock, the popular crowd at this school are popular for being kind! Viv (Chinenye Ezeudu) is totally thrown by the college’s student-led, non-competitive approach, while Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) is still struggling to get over Cal (Dua Saleh). He has a new fling in the trailer, however, so it seems he’s getting along OK (Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham and Sharon Duncan-Brewster are also seen reprising their roles as Jackson’s parents).

The trailer also shows the first glimpses of Maeve’s scenes with Dan Levy‘s Thomas Molloy, her teacher at her new American school, Wallace University. He urges Maeve to show her real voice in her writing in the clips above, which also show a first look at comedian Hannah Gadsby as Jean’s colleague at her new podcast.

Sex Education Season 4 promises to go out with a bang. And by the looks of the trailer, it’s going to be a tearjerker. Are you ready?

Sex Education, Final Season Premiere, Thursday, September 21, Netflix