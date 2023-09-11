America Pauses in Remembrance of 9/11 Victims

After 22 years, Lower Manhattan and the world remember 9/11. Among those reporting on the anniversary was CBS New York’s John Dias who headed to the old Twin Towers location to witness the reading of names of those lost during the tragic event.

Karen Messemer reflected on her fiancé, Firefighter Durrell Pearsall, who bravely entered Tower 2 that day and lost his life helping others. Pearsall was one of almost 400 first responders who gave their all.

“It all comes flying back, you know, never goes away,” Karen Messemer told Dias. “He went into Tower 2 and tried saving as many people and getting them out of the building,” Messemer said. “They gave up so much for us, for our country, for our safety, for our security, and they do it every day without even blinking an eye,” she concluded.

The city paid tribute with the Tribute in Lights while reading names, like volunteer Firefighter Glenn Winuk. Jay Winuk founded 9/11 Day to turn the anniversary into a day of service, now recognized under federal law.

“He is somebody who lived his life and died in service to other people,” Winuk said. “We really didn’t know in the beginning how relevant would 9/11 be two decades forward, would people still care? But yet, it’s very apparent,” Winuk said.

After the attacks, the city and the nation rallied around the families of the fallen first responders. Nonprofit organizations have stepped up to help out, donating tens of millions of dollars to families in mourning for more than two decades.

“A tragedy happened, but tragically, the bills don’t stop,” said Lauren Profeta, executive director of Answer the Call, one of those aforementioned organizations. “We have been there each year for the last 22 years, and we will be here for the rest of our their lives.”

Events across America on September 11 included ceremonies and services. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris marked the anniversary. Harris was in New York City, while Biden paid his own tribute in Alaska after the G20 summit.