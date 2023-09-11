Cancel Culture in ‘Futurama,’ ‘Ninja Warrior’ Finale, ’48 Hours’ in Syndication, Monday Night Football

The animated Futurama satirizes cancel culture when doofus Capt. Zapp Brannigan’s outrageous behavior once again crosses the line. American Ninja Warrior crowns a $1 million winner. True-crime pioneer 48 Hours goes into national daily syndication. ABC and ESPN share the season opener of Monday Night Football.

Matt Groening/Hulu

Futurama

For 11 seasons, arrogant and incompetent Nimbus Capt. Zapp Brannigan (voiced by Billy West) has been the bane of his sidekick Lt. Kif’s (Maurice LaMarche) existence, as evidenced by the many deep sighs over the years. When Zapp finally crosses the line—who wouldn’t object to being used as a loofa?—a formal complaint leads to the idiot captain being canceled and sent into one of the wildest sensitivity training sessions on record. (Kathy Griffin provides a guest voice.) When Leela (Katey Sagal) is made temporary Nimbus captain, her diplomacy is put to the test on a mission to a planet of touchy-feely creatures and precious hot air.

Elizabeth Morris/NBC

American Ninja Warrior

Season Finale 8/7c

The National Finals have reached the last round in Las Vegas, with the remaining competitors facing Stage 3 and 4. Whoever comes out on top wins $1 million and the American Ninja Warrior title.

Michele Crowe/CBS News

48 Hours

With 36 seasons of true-crime investigation in the vault, the pioneering newsmagazine moves into daily national syndication. CBS News correspondents and 48 Hours contributors Jerika Duncan and Jonathan Vigliotti host the series, with updated episodes testing the appetite for true-crime programming in daytime. The series will be carried by 15 CBS-owned stations (no surprise), with coverage also on Nexstar, Sinclair, Fox, Gray Television, Cox, Tegna and Scripps stations.

ESPN

Monday Night Football

Season Premiere

Are you ready for some … Why even ask? The venerable franchise returns on broadcast (ABC) and cable (ESPN), filling a hole on ABC’s patchwork fall schedule. (Sign of the times: The Golden Bachelor will air on Thursdays later this month, not in the usual Bachelor Monday slot.) For those who’d rather watch along with Peyton and Eli Manning, their banter will be available on ESPN2.

