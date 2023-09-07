TV Sports Schedule: NFL Kickoff, College Football, US Open Finals & More
Aaron Rodgers pilots the Jets, US Open champs are crowned in Queens, IndyCar takes a victory lap and more sports to watch this weekend and beyond.
All Times Eastern/Central.
Thursday, September 7
NFL Football: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
NBC, 8:15/7:15c
The NFL regular season kicks off on NBC with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs hosting the Lions in a primetime spectacular.
Tennis: US Open: Women’s Singles Semifinals
ESPN, 7/6c
The four remaining women’s singles players compete at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, to advance to Saturday’s final match.
WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles at New York
Prime Video, 7/6c
Prime Video’s final exclusive live WNBA broadcast of this season sees the Sparks traveling to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on the Liberty.
Friday, September 8
Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Semifinals
ESPN, 3/2c
ESPN airs both semifinal matches to determine which men’s singles players will square off in Sunday’s final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Saturday, September 9
College Football
ABC, CBS, ESPN & Fox, beginning at noon/11a c
Top college football action today includes Nebraska at Colorado (noon/11a c, Fox), Utah at Baylor (noon/11a c, ESPN), Notre Dame at NC State (noon/11a c, ABC), Iowa at Iowa State (3:30/2:30c, Fox), Texas A&M at Miami (3:30/2:30c, ABC), UNLV at Michigan (3:30/2:30c, CBS), Texas at Alabama (7/6c, ESPN), Wisconsin at Washington State (7:30/6:30c, ABC), UCLA at San Diego State (7:30/6:30c, CBS) and Stanford at USC (10:30/9:30c, Fox).
Tennis: US Open: Women’s Singles Final
ESPN, 4/3c Live
The US Open’s two remaining women’s singles players compete for the title at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
Sunday, September 10
NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
NBC, 3/2c
The NTT IndyCar Series season concludes at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, California, for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.
NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400
USA Network, 3/2c
The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 takes place at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.
Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Final
ESPN, 4/3c
The US Open men’s singles final is decided today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.
NFL Football: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
NBC, 8:15/7:15c
NFC East foes fight on NBC’s Sunday Night Football when Dak Prescott and the Cowboys ride into MetLife Stadium for a showdown with Daniel Jones and the Giants.
Monday, September 11
NFL Football: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
ABC & ESPN, 8/7c
The NFL’s kickoff weekend wraps up with Monday Night Football as Josh Allen and the Bills visit Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.
Tuesday, September 12
MLB Baseball: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
TBS, 7/6c
With neither team bound for the playoffs, there’s not much at stake but pride as the Yankees visit the Red Sox at Boston’s Fenway Park.
Thursday, September 14
MLB Baseball
Fox, 7/6c
Fox’s Saturday MLB regional game features either the Tampa Bay Rays at the Baltimore Orioles or the N.Y. Yankees at the Boston Red Sox.
NFL Football: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles
Prime Video, 8:15/7:15c
Prime Video begins its second season of featuring exclusive live NFL coverage on Thursday nights with the Vikings at the Eagles. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit return to call the action.