TV Sports Schedule: NFL Kickoff, College Football, US Open Finals & More

Aaron Rodgers pilots the Jets, US Open champs are crowned in Queens, IndyCar takes a victory lap and more sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, September 7

NFL Football: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

NBC, 8:15/7:15c

The NFL regular season kicks off on NBC with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl LVII champion Chiefs hosting the Lions in a primetime spectacular.

Tennis: US Open: Women’s Singles Semifinals

ESPN, 7/6c

The four remaining women’s singles players compete at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York, to advance to Saturday’s final match.

WNBA Basketball: Los Angeles at New York

Prime Video, 7/6c

Prime Video’s final exclusive live WNBA broadcast of this season sees the Sparks traveling to Barclays Center in Brooklyn to take on the Liberty.

Friday, September 8

Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Semifinals

ESPN, 3/2c

ESPN airs both semifinal matches to determine which men’s singles players will square off in Sunday’s final at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Saturday, September 9

College Football

ABC, CBS, ESPN & Fox, beginning at noon/11a c

Top college football action today includes Nebraska at Colorado (noon/11a c, Fox), Utah at Baylor (noon/11a c, ESPN), Notre Dame at NC State (noon/11a c, ABC), Iowa at Iowa State (3:30/2:30c, Fox), Texas A&M at Miami (3:30/2:30c, ABC), UNLV at Michigan (3:30/2:30c, CBS), Texas at Alabama (7/6c, ESPN), Wisconsin at Washington State (7:30/6:30c, ABC), UCLA at San Diego State (7:30/6:30c, CBS) and Stanford at USC (10:30/9:30c, Fox).

Tennis: US Open: Women’s Singles Final

ESPN, 4/3c Live

The US Open’s two remaining women’s singles players compete for the title at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

Sunday, September 10

NTT IndyCar Series: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey

NBC, 3/2c

The NTT IndyCar Series season concludes at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey County, California, for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

NASCAR Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400

USA Network, 3/2c

The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 takes place at Kansas Speedway for the Hollywood Casino 400.

Tennis: US Open: Men’s Singles Final

ESPN, 4/3c

The US Open men’s singles final is decided today at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York.

NFL Football: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

NBC, 8:15/7:15c

NFC East foes fight on NBC’s Sunday Night Football when Dak Prescott and the Cowboys ride into MetLife Stadium for a showdown with Daniel Jones and the Giants.

Monday, September 11

NFL Football: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

ABC & ESPN, 8/7c

The NFL’s kickoff weekend wraps up with Monday Night Football as Josh Allen and the Bills visit Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Tuesday, September 12

MLB Baseball: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

TBS, 7/6c

With neither team bound for the playoffs, there’s not much at stake but pride as the Yankees visit the Red Sox at Boston’s Fenway Park.

Thursday, September 14

MLB Baseball

Fox, 7/6c

Fox’s Saturday MLB regional game features either the Tampa Bay Rays at the Baltimore Orioles or the N.Y. Yankees at the Boston Red Sox.

NFL Football: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Prime Video, 8:15/7:15c

Prime Video begins its second season of featuring exclusive live NFL coverage on Thursday nights with the Vikings at the Eagles. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit return to call the action.