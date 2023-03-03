NTT IndyCar Series 2023: Full TV Schedule on NBC Sports

The 2023 NTT IndyCar season gets revved up Sunday at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which is held on a 1.8-mile, 14-turn circuit through the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a section of runway at Albert Whitted Airport.

Reigning IndyCar champion Will Power competes against top drivers in six-time champion Scott Dixon, two-time champion Josef Newgarden, four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves and 2022 St. Pete GP winner Scott McLaughlin.

The biggest event on the calendar, the 107th Indianapolis 500, takes place Sunday, May 28, on its traditional Memorial Day weekend spot.

The entire IndyCar Series season airs on NBC and USA Network, with all races, practices and qualifying also streaming on Peacock. Peacock also has exclusive coverage of July’s Toronto race.

Leigh Diffey has the race call with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Dave Burns and Kevin Lee will provide reports from pit road.

NTT IndyCar Series 2023 TV Schedule on NBC Sports

All times Eastern/Central. Schedule subject to change.

Sunday, March 5

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Streets of St. Petersburg, NBC, noon/11a c

Sunday, April 2

PPG 375, Texas Motor Speedway, NBC, noon/11a c

Sunday, April 16

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Streets of Long Beach, NBC, 3/2c

Sunday, April 30

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, Barber Motorsports Park, NBC, 3/2c

Saturday, May 13

GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 3:30/2:30c

Sunday, May 28

107th Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NBC, 11a/10a c

Sunday, June 4

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, Streets of Detroit, NBC, 3/2c

Sunday, June 18

Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, USA Network, 1/noon c

Sunday, July 2

Honda Indy 200 at Mid Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, USA Network, 1:30/12:30c

Sunday, July 16

Honda Indy Toronto, Streets of Toronto, Peacock, 1:30/12:30c

Saturday, July 22

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 1, Iowa Speedway, NBC, 3/2c

Sunday, July 23

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend Race 2, Iowa Speedway, NBC, 2/1c

Sunday, August 6

Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Streets of Nashville, NBC, noon/11a c

Saturday, August 12

Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, USA Network, 2/1c

Sunday, August 27

Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, NBC, 3:30/2:30c

Sunday, September 3

Grand Prix of Portland, Portland International Raceway, NBC, 3/2c

Sunday, September 11

Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, NBC, 2:30/1:30c