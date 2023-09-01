NASCAR Cup Series 2023 Playoffs TV Schedule & Preview: Round of 16

The chase for the NASCAR Cup Series season championship is down to 16 drivers and 10 races.

The playoffs Round of 16 begins Sunday, September 3, at South Carolina’s “too tough to tame” Darlington Raceway for the Cook Out Southern 500.

William Byron enters as the No. 1 seed, with 2022 Cup champion Joey Logano at No. 11 and Bubba Wallace making his first playoff appearance at the No. 16 spot.

The first four playoff races air on USA Network, with the remaining races airing on NBC.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs: Round of 16 Drivers

1. William Byron (No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

2. Martin Truex Jr. (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

3. Denny Hamlin (No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

4. Chris Buescher (No. 17 RFK Racing Ford)

5. Kyle Busch (No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet)

6. Kyle Larson (No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet)

7. Christopher Bell (No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota)

8. Ross Chastain (No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet)

9. Brad Keselowski (No. 6 RFK Racing Ford)

10. Tyler Reddick (No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota)

11. Joey Logano (No. 22 Team Penske Ford)

12. Ryan Blaney (No. 12 Team Penske Ford)

13. Michael McDowell (No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford)

14. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet)

15. Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford)

16. Bubba Wallace (No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota)

NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs TV Schedule

All Times Eastern/Central.

Round of 16

September 3: Cook Out Southern 500/Darlington Raceway, USA Network, 6/5c

September 10: Hollywood Casino 400/Kansas Speedway, USA Network, 3/2c

September 16: Bass Pro Shops Night Race/Bristol Motor Speedway, USA Network, 7:30/6:30c

Round of 12

September 24: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500/Texas Motor Speedway, USA Network, 3:30/2:30c

October 1: YellaWood 500/Talladega Superspeedway, NBC, 2/1c

October 8: Bank of America ROVAL 400/Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, NBC, 2/1c

Round of 8

October 15: South Point 400/Las Vegas Motor Speedway, NBC, 2:30/1:30c

October 22: Dixie Vodka 400/Homestead-Miami Speedway, NBC, 2:30/1:30c

October 29: Xfinity 500/Martinsville Speedway, NBC, 2/1c

Championship 4

November 5: NASCAR Cup Series Championship/Phoenix Raceway, NBC, 3/2c