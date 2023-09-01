Complete 2023 NFL TV Schedule: Regular Season & Playoffs

There’s really no offseason for NFL fans. Just after the Super Bowl ends, there’s the NFL Combine, free agency, the Draft, minicamps, organized team activities, training camp and a handful of preseason games to build up excitement for the moment when all those things finally matter.

The regular season kicks off Thursday, Sept. 7, on NBC with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Super Bowl LVII champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions in a primetime spectacular.

Week 1 highlights on Sunday, September 10, include Sean Payton’s debut as head coach of the Denver Broncos when the Las Vegas Raiders visit Empower Field at Mile High (CBS). A new era begins in an old-school rivalry when new Green Bay Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love is at Chicago’s Soldier Field to duel with Justin Fields and the Bears (Fox). NFC East foes fight on NBC’s Sunday Night Football when Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys ride into MetLife Stadium for a showdown with Daniel Jones and the N.Y. Giants.

Kickoff weekend wraps up with Monday Night Football Sept. 11 (ESPN and ABC) as Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills visit the N.Y. Jets, who hope to hit new heights with quarterback Aaron Rodgers under center. MNF has some new wrinkles this season, with more games exclusive to ABC and the first ever flexible schedule for Monday games beginning in Week 12 on November 27.

Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football returns in Week 2, with the Minnesota Vikings in Philadelphia to face Jalen Hurts and the defending NFC champion Eagles Sept. 14. In addition to Prime Video’s exclusive Thursday games, the streamer will present the NFL’s first Black Friday game with the Miami Dolphins at the Jets Nov. 24.

When the dust settles after an 18-week campaign and three rounds of nail-biting playoff action, the AFC and NFC champions meet in Super Bowl LVIII February 11 in Las Vegas on CBS.

2023 NFL REGULAR SEASON TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern. Not All Games Are Televised In All Areas. Check Local Listings For Games Available In Your Area. Local Blackout Restrictions Apply. Schedule Subject To Change.

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 7

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:20pm (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 10

Carolina at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at New Orleans, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Chicago, 4:25pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at New England, 4:25pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 11

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 14

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 17

Green Bay at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Seattle at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Dallas, 4:25pm (CBS)

Washington at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Miami at New England, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans at Carolina, 7:15pm (ESPN)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 8:15pm (ABC)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Sept. 21

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Sept. 24

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

New Orleans at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Jacksonville, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

New England at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Washington, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Seattle, 4:05pm (CBS)

Dallas at Arizona, 4:25pm (FOX)

Chicago at Kansas City, 4:25pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Las Vegas, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Sept. 25

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:15pm (ABC)

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 4

Thursday, Sept. 28

Detroit at Green Bay, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta vs. Jacksonville (London), 9:30am (ESPN+)

Miami at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Chicago, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Washington at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

New England at Dallas, 4:25pm (FOX)

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25pm (FOX)

Kansas City at N.Y. Jets, 8:20pm (NBC)

Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle at N.Y. Giants, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 5

Thursday, Oct. 5

Chicago at Washington, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 8

Jacksonville vs. Buffalo (London), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Houston at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Miami, 1pm (FOX)

New Orleans at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Minnesota, 4:25pm (CBS)

Dallas at San Francisco, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 9

Green Bay at Las Vegas, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Cleveland, L.A. Chargers, Seattle, Tampa Bay

* Flexible Schedule Week. Select Sunday night and Monday night games subject to change.

WEEK 6

Thursday, Oct. 12

Denver at Kansas City, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 15

Baltimore vs. Tennessee (London), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Washington at Atlanta, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Seattle at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Cleveland, 1pm (FOX)

New Orleans at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

New England at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (CBS)

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 4:25pm (FOX)

N.Y. Giants at Buffalo, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 16

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Green Bay, Pittsburgh

WEEK 7

Thursday, Oct. 19

Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 22

Detroit at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Buffalo at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (FOX)

Arizona at Seattle, 4:05pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 4:25pm (CBS)

Miami at Philadelphia, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 23

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Carolina, Cincinnati, Dallas, Houston, N.Y. Jets, Tennessee

WEEK 8

Thursday, Oct. 26

Tampa Bay at Buffalo, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Oct. 29

Houston at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 1pm (FOX)

Minnesota at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

New Orleans at Indianapolis, 1pm (FOX)

New England at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:05pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:25pm (CBS)

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:25pm (CBS)

Chicago at L.A. Chargers, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas at Detroit, 8:15pm (ESPN)

WEEK 9

Thursday, Nov. 2

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 5

Miami vs. Kansas City (Frankfurt), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Minnesota at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Seattle at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

Arizona at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Washington at New England, 1pm (FOX)

Chicago at New Orleans, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Carolina, 4:05pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Las Vegas, 4:25pm (FOX)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 4:25pm (FOX)

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 6

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Denver, Detroit, Jacksonville, San Francisco

WEEK 10

Thursday, Nov. 9

Carolina at Chicago, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 12

Indianapolis vs. New England (Frankfurt), 9:30am (NFL Network)

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1pm (FOX)

New Orleans at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:05pm (CBS)

Detroit at L.A. Chargers, 4:05pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25pm (FOX)

Washington at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Las Vegas, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 13

Denver at Buffalo, 8:15pm (ESPN)

Byes: Kansas City, L.A. Rams, Miami, Philadelphia

WEEK 11

Thursday, Nov. 16

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 19

Dallas at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Chicago at Detroit, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

Las Vegas at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:05pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25pm (CBS)

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Denver, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 20

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

Byes: Atlanta, Indianapolis, New England, New Orleans

WEEK 12

Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving)

Green Bay at Detroit, 12:30pm (FOX)

Washington at Dallas, 4:30pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Seattle, 8:20pm (NBC)

Friday, Nov. 24

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 3pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 26

New Orleans at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

New England at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Carolina at Tennessee, 1pm (FOX)

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Denver, 4:05pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 4:25pm (CBS)

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 4:25pm (CBS)

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Nov. 27

Chicago at Minnesota, 8:15pm (ESPN)*

WEEK 13

Thursday, Nov. 30

Seattle at Dallas, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 3

L.A. Chargers at New England, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1pm (CBS)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Miami at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Denver at Houston, 4:05pm (CBS)

Cleveland at L.A. Rams, 4:25pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:25pm (FOX)

Kansas City at Green Bay, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 4

Cincinnati at Jacksonville, 8:15pm (ESPN)*

Byes: Baltimore, Buffalo, Chicago, Las Vegas, Minnesota, N.Y. Giants

WEEK 14

Thursday, Dec. 7

New England at Pittsburgh, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Sunday, Dec. 10

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 1pm (FOX)

Detroit at Chicago, 1pm (FOX)

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Cleveland, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Minnesota at Las Vegas, 4:05pm (FOX)

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05pm (FOX)

Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25pm (CBS)

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 4:25pm (CBS)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 11

Tennessee at Miami, 8:15pm (ESPN)*

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, 8:15pm (ABC)*

Byes: Arizona, Washington

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 14

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 16

1pm, 4:30pm & 8:15pm (NFL Network)**

Atlanta at Carolina, Minnesota at Cincinnati, Chicago at Cleveland, Denver at Detroit or Pittsburgh at Indianapolis

Sunday, Dec. 17

Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 1pm (FOX)

N.Y. Jets at Miami, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1pm (FOX)

Houston at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:05pm (CBS)

Washington at L.A. Rams, 4:05pm (CBS)

Dallas at Buffalo, 4:25pm (FOX)

Philadelphia at Seattle, 4:25pm (FOX)

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 8:20pm (NBC)*

Monday, Dec. 18

Kansas City at New England, 8:15pm (ESPN)*

** In Week 15, three of five designated matchups will be played on Saturday with the remainder to be played on Sunday.

WEEK 16

Thursday, Dec. 21

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 23

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:30pm (NBC)

Buffalo at L.A. Chargers, 8pm (Peacock)

Sunday, Dec. 24

Indianapolis at Atlanta, 1pm (FOX)

Green Bay at Carolina, 1pm (FOX)

Cleveland at Houston, 1pm (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, 1pm (FOX)

Washington at N.Y. Jets, 1pm (CBS)

Seattle at Tennessee, 1pm (CBS)

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 4:05pm (CBS)

Arizona at Chicago, 4:25pm (FOX)

Dallas at Miami, 4:25pm (FOX)

New England at Denver, 8:15pm (NFL Network)

Monday, Dec. 25

Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1pm (CBS)

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia 4:30pm (FOX)

Baltimore at San Francisco, 8:15pm (ABC)

WEEK 17

Thursday, Dec. 28

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 8:15pm (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 30

Detroit at Dallas, 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)

Sunday, Dec. 31

Miami at Baltimore, 1pm (CBS)

New England at Buffalo, 1pm (CBS)

Atlanta at Chicago, 1pm (CBS)

Tennessee at Houston, 1pm (FOX)

Las Vegas at Indianapolis, 1pm (CBS)

Carolina at Jacksonville, 1pm (CBS)

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1pm (FOX)

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1pm (FOX)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1pm (FOX)

San Francisco at Washington, 1pm (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:05pm (FOX)

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25pm (CBS)

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 4:25pm (CBS)

Green Bay at Minnesota, 8:20pm (NBC)*

WEEK 18

Saturday, Jan. 6

4:30pm & 8:15pm (ESPN/ABC)^

Sunday, Jan. 7

1pm & 4:25pm (CBS & FOX)^

8:20pm (NBC)^

Seattle at Arizona

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

Tampa Bay at Carolina

Cleveland at Cincinnati

Minnesota at Detroit

Chicago at Green Bay

Houston at Indianapolis

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers

Denver at Las Vegas

Buffalo at Miami

N.Y. Jets at New England

Atlanta at New Orleans

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants

L.A. Rams at San Francisco

Jacksonville at Tennessee

Dallas at Washington

* Flexible Schedule Week. Select Sunday night and Monday night games subject to change. ^ Week 18 dates, times and TV networks to be announced following Week 17.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

AFC and NFC Wild Card Playoffs Jan. 13-15 (ABC/ESPN, CBS, FOX, NBC & Peacock)

AFC and NFC Divisional Playoffs Jan. 20-21 (CBS, FOX & NBC)

AFC and NFC Championship Games Jan. 28 (CBS & FOX)

Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas Feb. 11 (CBS)