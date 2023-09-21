Kelly Rizzo on Why She Enlisted For ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’ Season 2

Those who have seen Kelly Rizzo on her long-running digital travel series Eat Travel Rock know she loves adventure. So it’s not the biggest surprise to see the actress, host, and executive producer enlisted in season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. This opportunity came as the star continued to somehow move forward after losing her husband Bob Saget in January 2022.

She joins an eclectic group of celeb soldiers including Tom Sandoval, Tara Reid, Blac Chyna, JoJo Siwa, Savannah Chrisley, and Brian Austin Green. These new recruits ventured to the icy mountains of New Zealand where they’’ put their mental and physical to the test through an actual Special Forces selection process. With no votes or eliminations, it’s about just surviving.

Here Rizzo opens up about moving forward from grief and finding new ways to challenge herself.

Eat Travel Rock TV is going on for 10 years. How proud of you of this long-running project?

Kelly Rizzo: It’s kind of crazy because it started out as just a blog for fun. I mean obviously, I hoped it would turn into something bigger and better and a little more far-reaching. When it became a full-time career in 2016 or so, I was just so excited. I was like I can’t believe my little blog got turned into a series and an actual career. I’m very proud of it.

What are your favorite milestone movements or experiences you had that showed how far the series has come?

I would say my first international trip was actually when I got paid to have my crew fly across the world to Japan. That was in 2015. That was really big for me. It was always a dream to be able to travel and see places, especially Japan. Then when they actually asked me to come film for my show, it was a pinch-me comment. I would say one of the biggest pinch-me moments was when a couple of years later I got to do a collaboration with Rolling Stone and Harley Davidson, which was such a dream come true for me. I’ve been a fan of Rolling Stone my entire life, so when they wanted to work with me and Harley Davidson. One of the coolest things I’ve ever done was learn to ride a motorcycle, a Harley. I can’t believe I got to work with two of my dream brands.

Is there anything left to accomplish on that front?

I would love to take Eat Travel Rock to a series where I can have other people involved in helping me produce and create it. Where it’s not just this one-woman show. Something on an actual network or streamer where it’s a bigger project. I would love for it to be this collaborative effort and not just me trying to make things happen on an episode-by-episode basis.

If you were to do a girls’ trip now, who are you taking?

I would say if I could take a trip right now with a great group of girlfriends one of my first choices would be Amanda Kloots. She and I have really bonded over the past year, a year-and-a-half with what we’ve been through. She loves to travel and has been traveling so much. She seems to travel a very similar way as I do where we stay at the same kinds of hotels. She loves to eat and drink like me. Also, my friend Jennifer Finnigan. She is an avid traveler and would be such a blast to be with. I could go on and on.

When it comes to losing Bob and the grief that comes with that, what has gotten you through?

I think first and foremost Bob’s girls. They have been absolute angels. I can truly say we have been in this together every step of the way since minute one. Just knowing we have each other’s support. Also, knowing they are living, breathing pieces of Bob still walking around this earth is very comforting to me. I think they feel the same way because there was such a connection to him. I think that is comforting to them to also have me around. I would say Bob’s girls would be the biggest source of strength. Next would be my friends, family, and Bob’s friends. All of Bob’s friends have been so incredible during this time. I said from day one that the most comforting for me to be around were “Bob People”. People who knew and loved him so much. It was more comforting for me to be around people who knew Bob than other friends I‘ve had for 30 years who didn’t know him very well. “Bob People” was what kept me going.

What do you think his reaction would be to you going on Special Forces?

That is a very good question. He initially would have thought I was insane. He would have not understood how I would possibly want to be in those types of living quarters and living situations. I would say the experience was very shy of a five-star hotel that he was used to and loved. Like how can you sleep with all these people on a military base on cots? He would have thought I was insane. I think he would have been worried for my safety. He was always worried for my safety, even donig snowboarding or anything like that. These types of extreme challenges we were put through, he would have been concerned. But I think I could have eased his concerns by saying how incredible the safety teams were. I think he would have insisted on finding a way to talk to me every day while I was there. It was against the rules but I think he would have figured it out.

What motivated you to sign up for this?

I have always had such a fascination and extreme appreciation for the military, Navy SEALs, and special forces. These elite soldiers we have, I’m in awe. G.I. Jane is also one of my favorite movies. I was thinking my whole life that if I ever had the opportunity to even meet some of these people, let alone train with them, I would take it. I saw it as an incredible thrill of a lifetime. It was always present in my mind. When the opportunity came about, I thought it would be such a great way to challenge myself and truly see how strong I am emotionally and physically.

I had so many people this past year tell me I’m the strongest person they knew. You don’t really feel like that when you go through what I went through. But when everyone is telling you this, you think maybe there is something to it. Also, physically I’ve been very athletic and pretty strong in my life, but I’ve never really pushed myself. This was an opportunity where you could not slack. There is no slacking. There is no laziness. You have to do what they tell you and go at it full force. It was interesting to push myself to those limits.

How did you feel about the other recruits?

You don’t know who your fellow recruits are until you show up to start filming. I was there in quarantine almost a full week before. It was very interesting to see the group because it was eclectic. At the same time, it was interesting to see some people you’ve seen your whole life. Like Brian Austin Green, the person you grew up with in the 1990s and watching 90210. And then you have incredible athletes I respect and Olympians like Bode Miller. I couldn’t believe I was there with him. A true honor to stand next to this Olympic gold medalist, who is such a legend and has gone through so much in his life. Jack Osbourne is someone who I bonded with right away. Another person you’ve known forever, and I’m sleeping in a bunk next to him. He is so great and so helpful. He and Bode were my sources of comfort because they’ve been through so many extreme situations in their life. So when things got a little scary, I stuck to them a bit, and they got me through.

Seems like if you can get through this, you can do pretty much anything.

Exactly. I’m very proud of myself. I told myself from day one that I’m not giving up. This is one of those challenges where you go until you decide. You’re not eliminated or voted off, unlike other competitive reality shows. It’s just you against you. I told myself I would not give up unless my body just gave out or I got injured. All I can say is that is what happened. I did not quit or give up. For that, I’m proud of myself.

Have you been to New Zealand before?

No. I’ve never been to that part of the world. It has always been a bucket list place. It was great to be able to experience New Zealand. I can say I didn’t expect my first time to be in the winter. I was definitely picturing beaches, and the sun when I first heard it was in New Zealand I still didn’t really understand. I found out it was colder. Actually snowy winter conditions. I was like alright that was another fear to overcome. I hate being cold. I was like here we go. Another challenge. I’m proud I shut my mouth and didn’t complain about being cold the entire time.

What’s next for you? Another reality competition show?

I don’t think so. I haven’t been a reality show kind of person. This was a really unique situation where it was such an incredible opportunity to train with these elite special forces. I can say I have a podcast in the works that I’m very excited about. It’s going to be entertaining but also helpful to a lot of people. I also have a book in the works that is part cookbook, part memoir. I’m telling you that first. I haven’t shared that yet. It’s all very new and exciting. Those are the two things I’m focused on that are coming down the pike here.

Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test season 2 premiere, September 25, 9/8c, Fox