Some might say that world-renowned professor of behavioral science Alec Mercer (Jesse L. Martin, back to solving crimes after his time on Law & Order from 1999 to 2008) relies on theories, but, as he puts it in the trailer for NBC‘s new drama, “Gravity was just a theory at one point.”

The Irrational, premiering Monday, September 25 at 10/9c and based on best-selling author Dan Ariely’s book, Predictably Irrational, follows Alec as he lends his unique expertise on an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations. His insight and unconventional approach to understanding human behavior lead him and the team on a series of intense, unexpected journeys to solve illogical puzzles and perplexing mysteries.

The trailer offers a look at him being recruited to solve a murder (by the victim?!), teaching Applied Psychology 101, and explaining why he’s brought into cases. “I know people and why they do inexplicable things.” But no, he’s not “the science guy.” Rather, he’s “the behavioral science guy.”

When a man confesses in interrogation (“I must have snapped”), Alec has a couple questions he cannot answer: “How did it feel when you shot her?” and “What kind of gun?” And so Alec thinks they have the wrong person. Why is he so sure the man is innocent? “When we remember things, we remember images, specific details, but he’s a former marine who couldn’t remember what kind of gun he fired,” he explains.

Along with Martin, The Irrational stars Maahra Hill as Marisa, Travina Springer as Kylie, Molly Kunz as Phoebe, and Arash DeMaxi as Rizwan. Arika Lisanne Mittman, Mark Goffman, Sam Baum, and David Frankel serve as executive producers.

In addition to The Irrational, other scripted shows coming to NBC this fall are Found, Magnum P.I., and Quantum Leap.

The Irrational, Series Premiere, Monday, September 25, 10/9c, NBC