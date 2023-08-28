Kassie DePaiva to Reprise Blair Cramer from ‘One Life to Live’ on ‘General Hospital’

Daytime soap star Kassie DePaiva will bring her One Life to Live character, Blair Cramer, back to life in a brief stint on General Hospital. DePavia’s appearance is slated to begin in September, an ABC rep confirmed to TV Line.

This isn’t the first time DePaiva or her character has made an appearance on GH. Just two months after One Life to Live came to an end in March 2022, the actress brought Blair to the show in a multi-month crossover event that also saw series lead Roger Howarth return as Todd Manning. Howarth has been starring in General Hospital for over a decade in several different roles, including his first role as Franco Baldwin and his most recent character, Austin Gatlin-Holt.

Previously in August, DePaiva, who recently returned to Days of Our Lives as Eve Donovan, touched on the possibility of a return to General Hospital and reunion with Howarth, telling Soap Opera Digest that she would be happy to return to the soap as Blair.

“There’s a lot of history there, a lot of time, a lot of water under that bridge,” she said before stating, “But I guess Todd is not Todd, right? So if I was to go back on that show, he probably wouldn’t recognize me. But I could go, ‘You’re hot. You look like somebody I used to know.'”

General Hospital also welcomed ABC soap alum Walt Willey back with open arms as he reprised his role as All My Children‘s Jackson Montgomery for three episodes. He is slated to return to the show this week for a new arc. “So excited to reprise my character and see and work with old friends,” he said when it was initially announced. “I’ll keep you posted on any details. ‘Jackson’ in Port Charles…who would have thought it? Let me, and ABC, know what you think about it!”

