Jon Gosselin Reveals How Many Years Since He Last Spoke to Ex-wife Kate & Estranged Kids

Jon Gosselin has revealed the last time he’s spoke to his estranged children and ex-wife Kate Gosselin, who both starred in Jon & Kate Plus 8, showcasing their big family. Jon and his longtime girlfriend Stephanie Lebo spoke to ET about the legal drama and emotional rollercoaster they have been on since the show and Jon’s divorce from Kate.

He also explains how his relationship with his other six kids has been strained. Jon admitted to the outlet that he has not spoken to his other children for over 10 years.

“I haven’t talked to Mady and Cara for, oh I don’t even know, over a decade,” Jon said during the interview. “And then I haven’t talked to Joel, Aaden, Leah and Alexis for five years.”

He went on to say, “At this point, they’re adults now. So, I mean, I don’t even know their phone numbers or stuff. Hannah went down there and talked to them… I’ve kind of just stuck with the kids that live here.”

Jon also says its not as easy as just wanting to see his kids, hinting that there’s bad blood between him and Kate, “alienating” the other kids from speaking to him. “So until my other kids figure that out … [and] stop believing in one side of the story, I can’t do anything else.” He says, “I’ve tried to reach out to them and it has failed numerous times,” and is hoping his children will instead reach out to him.

He also revealed the last time he’s spoken to his ex-wife when asked how she feels about his relationship with Stephanie, stating, “I don’t know. I don’t talk to Kate. I have no idea. I haven’t heard her voice since 2018.”

The exes share 19-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Alexis, Aaden, and Joel, alongside 22-year-old twin sisters Mady and Cara. Currently, his son Collin, who recently enlisted in the Marine Corps, and his daughter Hannah live with him and have for several years.