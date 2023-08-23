No offense, Tristan, but nope. You are not our girl’s endgame.

At least, you better not be! As the habitually wonderful, spooky-ooky adaptation of the Carolyn Keene’s Nancy Drew novels comes to a too-soon close on August 23, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) is still being kept from her OTL Ace (Alex Saxon) because it turns out, she and Tristan (Henry Zaga) share a centuries-old connection that has bound their souls together. Because, of course, just having a death curse placed on Nace that prevents them from ever being together isn’t bad enough. Ya gotta go and have a soulmate who is also a Sin Eater with perfect hair.

In TV Insider’s exclusive clip from the series finale, “The Light Between Lives,” Nancy comes to after having a series of visions that clue her in to why she and Tristan seem to be so entangled. Those damn past lives!

Thankfully, Bess (Maddison Jaizani) is able to sort it all out and come up with a ritual to detach the two, although in true Drew Crew fashion, the plan comes with a side of sinister that could potentially take one of the guys out of the running for Nancy’s heart forever. Watch the full sneak peek above.

It’s a dark day for CW viewers: The Nancy Drew finale is the first series exit of the evening, with the Riverdale ender following right after. And based on what we have seen of both of these hours, y’all might want to keep the tissues close by.

Nancy Drew, Series Finale, Wednesday, August 23, 8/7c, The CW