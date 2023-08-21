Follow The Big Three Subscribe to our This Is Us Newsletter:

This Is Us may have ended more than a year ago, but with the recent death of star Ron Cephas Jones, we can’t help but reflect on some of his more moving moments as the complex character William Hill.

When it came to the NBC family drama from creator Dan Fogelman, William was an undeniable fan-favorite, garnering praise from viewers and earning Jones two Emmys for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. As the biological father of Sterling K. Brown‘s Randall Pearson, William was introduced in the show’s debut episode in September 2016.

Confronting him after he abandoned him as a newborn, Randall ultimately invited William into his family’s life, but his advanced cancer diagnosis made their reunion brief. Still, there was plenty of meaning and emotion to be felt as William returned in various flashbacks following his death in Season 1’s episode, “Memphis.”

In honor of Jones, we’re reflecting on the moving scenes he delivered as William, below. Scroll down for a walk through memory lane and let us know your favorites in the comments section.

William’s Final Goodbye (Season 1, Episode 16)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In this heartbreaking scene from the Season 1 episode “Memphis,” William looks up at his son Randall and tells him, “Some would call it sad, but I don’t. ‘Cause the two best things in my life were the person at the very beginning and the person at the very end. That’s a pretty good thing to be able to say, I think.” Despite having not had a long relationship with Randall, William reassures his son that he’s the best aspect of his life, allowing Randall to feel validated at the same time. As William grows scared of his impending death, Randall does his best to soothe him, using techniques his adoptive father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) taught him. It’s such a devastating and beautiful sequence all at the same time, mostly because of the gorgeous performances playing out onscreen.

William Greets Rebecca on the Train (Season 6, Episode 17)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Just as Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is on the edge of death, she finds herself aboard a train filled with familiar faces, one of which happens to be William. As she makes her way slowly to the caboose where her love Jack is waiting, William greets her with affection and reassurance, noting, “If something makes you sad when it ends, it must’ve been pretty wonderful when it was happening. Truth be told, I’ve always felt it a bit lazy to just think of the world as sad, because so much of it is, ’cause everything ends. Everything dies.” William reminds Rebecca that with a little perspective, each journey sparks the start of a new one. It’s a great final moment in the series for Jones, who captured so many viewers with his approach to William.

William Apologizes to Randall (Season 1, Episode 4)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

When Randall first confronts William in the show’s pilot, he has plans to question the reasoning behind abandoning him, but instead, Randall invites William to live with him. In this scene, William finally apologizes to Randall, who opens up about the pain he endured without his biological father in his life. “I am so deeply sorry. I did everything wrong by you,” William says, shocking Randall into silence. Jones brings such depth to the moment, extending a hand to land on Randall’s knee as a sign of reassurance. For a character who seeks approval all the time, Randall is getting just that from a man that matters more to him than most.

William Reunites With Jessie (Season 1, Episode 10)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

During a support group meeting surrounding the holiday season, William runs into Jessie (Denis O’Hare), a man he once had a relationship with before disappearing. When Jessie reveals himself to the group by noting someone disappeared from his life without an explanation and that he’d need to learn forgiveness, it’s clear he’s talking about William. Through their subtle but meaningful banter, William conveys how sorry he is for leaving without a word and admits he came to the meeting as a means of saying goodbye as his cancer continues to spread. The scene unveils a new layer to William as a character, giving us insight into who he is and was before connecting more with the Pearsons.

William Asks “Who Was I?” (Season 2, Episode 10)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Sitting down with son Randall, William tries to explain the reasoning behind his absence. Recalling a day when Rebecca had reached out to him, William remembers following her by taxi to find Randall. But once he arrived at the Pearson family’s door, he couldn’t bring himself to go in. As William explains, he saw three bikes outside with different plates labeled 1, 2, and 3. Knowing he wouldn’t understand which one belonged to his son, he thought against going to the front door and taking him away from a life he’d known since birth. He asks, “Who was I to insert myself into your life against your mother’s wishes?” It’s a tough reality to cope with, but one that helps Randall and viewers understand William’s approach to the situation.

William & Beth Make Special Brownies (Season 1, Episode 7)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

One of the more joyful aspects of William’s presence onscreen was his scenes with Randall’s wife, Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson). In this scene, she attempts to help William with his lack of appetite due to his progressing disease by making a batch of pot brownies. Their sweet silliness is infectious while watching as William and Beth giggle between bites of the baked treat.

William Sends Beth a Postcard (Season 1, Episode 17)

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

In the episode following William’s death, Beth speaks candidly about feeling cheated having not been able to see him one last time. While she feels unsettled by this, William’s foresight brings her peace as she receives a posthumous postcard. While it’s a brief moment at the end of this clip, he carefully selects a card and as she reads it, we hear Jones’ voice say, “Told you I’d send you a postcard. Goodbye, my dearest Beth… the daughter I never had. Love, William.” It’s William’s acknowledgment of her that speaks volumes for the character who may have been absent for a majority of Randall’s life but would never forget anyone as long as he lived.

This Is Us, Streaming Now, Hulu