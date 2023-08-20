‘Love Island USA’ Contestant Calls Host Sarah Hyland ‘Disrespectful’

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Sarah Hyland on 'Love Island USA'
Peacock

Love Island

 More

It’s not often that a host of a dating competition show gets called out, but Sarah Hyland found herself in the middle of Love Island USA drama in the Peacock series’ August 18 episode.

During that installment, contestant Keenan Anunay was sent home after receiving the fewest votes, and Vickala “Kay Kay” Gray announced her decision to go home, too. “I would like to voluntarily also leave,” she said. “I feel like I found what I came here for, and I’d like to leave with Keenan.”

Some contestants applauded Gray’s decision, but Hyland wanted to make sure that was the Texas native’s final answer, so to speak.

“Before you go anywhere, I just — I want to make sure that you are absolutely happy with your decision,” Hyland told Gray.

“No regrets,” Gray replied.

And that’s when fellow Season 5 contestant Mike Stark entered the chat. “Why are you saying it like that?” Stark asked.

“Me?” Hyland asked.

“Yeah,” said Stark, another Texan. “That sounded mad disrespectful.”

I’m being disrespectful?” an incredulous Hyland asked. “OK, then.”

Leonardo Dionicio, one of the other contestants this season, tried to smooth out the situation.

“Sarah, I apologize for his reaction,” Dionicio said. “I think it’s just the heat of the moment.”

“Thank you,” Hyland responded, before getting the last word in the conflict. “Boys will be boys, right?”

Jasmine Sklavanitis Speaks Out on 'Love Island USA' Drama After Season 5 Exit
Related

Jasmine Sklavanitis Speaks Out on 'Love Island USA' Drama After Season 5 Exit

The Modern Family alum alluded to her tense conversation with Stark in an Instagram Stories update on Friday. “When I tell you that tonight’s episode… It was wild. It was absolutely wild. I was gonna lose my mind,” she said, per Entertainment Weekly. “I thought New York Sarah was gonna come out, but I kept it [professional].”

Hyland also got support from viewers on Instagram. “I’m so sorry you keep getting disrespected by them little boys this season,” one user wrote.

Another said, “You handled the disrespect so well, Sarah!”

Love Island USA, Thursday–Tuesdays, 9/8c, Peacock

Love Island - Peacock

Love Island where to stream

Love Island

Sarah Hyland

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ron Cephas Jones at the 2022 Tony Awards
1
Emmy-Winning ‘This Is Us’ Actor Ron Cephas Jones Dead at 66
Ethan Peck and Anson Mount in 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds'
2
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’: 9 Burning Questions for Season 3
'Ahsoka' poster
3
Disney+ Changes Up ‘Ahsoka’ Release Schedule
'The Stranger,' 'Shelter,' and 'Stay Close'
4
9 Harlan Coben Novels That Have Been Adapted for TV
A League of Their Own Season 1 cast
5
Abbi Jacobson Sounds Off on ‘A League of Their Own’ Cancellation