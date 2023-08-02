Jasmine Sklavanitis Speaks Out on ‘Love Island USA’ Drama After Season 5 Exit

Jasmine Sklavanitis was the first to officially be sent home from the Love Island USA villa in season 5. It was a surprise to many viewers given the social media response. The Nashville beauty not only stunned in looks but stood out in occupation as a trauma stepdown ICU nurse. She entered the house choosing Marco Donatelli, who would couple up with Destiny Davis. She did get picked by Victor Gonzalez, but the spark really wasn’t there initially.

Despite some potential growing after sharing a kiss, things continued to go downhill for Jasmine when surprise bombshell Carmen Kocourek entered the mix on Day 2. The new face chose Victor when given the ability to “steal” a partner. There seemed to be hope with Harrison Luna, who made a strong first impression thanks to a liplock. However, during the recoupling ceremony, the Aussie bombshell went with Destiny instead, and on Day 5 it was over for Jasmine.

The 24-year-old returned home with her head held high, recently appearing at a local pop-up event alongside season 4 stars Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell. Here Sklavanitis opens up about her time in Fiji.

How was the Nashville event over the weekend?

Jasmine Sklavanitis: It was absolutely amazing to be there and have people tell me that I was their favorite. It was cool to see everyone’s excitement. We also got to see everyone excited to possibly be a bombshell in the next season too.

Did you give any pointers on getting chosen?

I told them to just be their genuine selves. They want to see sides of you sometimes other people don’t see. Don’t be afraid to open up, crack some jokes and get a little crazy in that interview.

Were you a fan of the show going in? How was it acclimating into the villa?

Going into the show I actually hadn’t watched previous seasons, so I was going in blind to it. But I did know about the show and how it worked. Going in I was super excited because I wanted to find love. I knew going into it I would be developing relationships with the guys and friendships with the girls. Going into the villa I was nervous. I was wondering what my person was going to see in me. If I was going to match with anybody. That was nerve-racking, but developing friendships with the girls, especially Anna [Kurdys]. It was so life-changing for me because I knew in there I had a support system. It’s not always easy finding love. Just having those friendships with the girls helped me stay confident and level-headed.

How do you feel Anna is being treated by Leonardo [Dionicio]?

I’m disappointed in Leo for getting with Kassy [Castillo]. I hope Anna stays confident. It’s a lot for everyone in there. It’s a constant rollercoaster of emotions.

Do you think Kassy broke the girl code by the way she went about forming a connection with Leo?

Kassy definitely broke the girl code, but I think she was doing that quite a bit even when I was there. Some people when they go into Love Island don’t care about the girl code. Sometimes it’s hard to trust who you’re living within that moment.

How did you feel Victor Gonzalez carried himself after your exit?

It was definitely disappointing for me to see how Victor treated “Bergie” (Carsten Bergersen). I feel like a lot of this experience was extremely new and uncomfortable for “Bergie”. It was disappointing to see how unfair and not understanding Victor was of the situation he had with Carmen [Kocourek]. Then on the other hand it was disappointing for me to see Carmen instantly end things with “Bergie” once Victor went home and she stayed.

Is there anything you would have done differently?

Absolutely not. I feel like I was my genuine, energetic self while I was in the villa. I loved the person I was. Ultimately that’s the person I was outside the villa. I feel like everything I did in the villa was definitely true to myself. I’m sad I didn’t find love, but I’m staying confident one day I will and continue to be myself.

Is there anyone in there who you see a potential connection now that you are seeing more from them?

I would honestly say no. I feel like as the show goes on some of the guys are really showing their true colors. For example, Victor showed his true colors with “Bergie”. That was pretty much the only possible connection. I know when I left I was possibly considering Harrison, but he seemed pretty solid with Destiny. I feel like he did appreciate me being open. I feel at one point he deemed me the wild card, but I think I was a little too wild for him.

What do you think you learned about yourself from the experience?

I learned it’s okay to be vulnerable and open up and show people the different layers. I normally don’t show these layers and emotions I have. I figured out that being vulnerable faster, you figure out faster if your person is your person. It ultimately leads to less heartbreak.

Would you do this show again?

Absolutely I would. It was a rollercoaster of emotions for me, but at the end of the day, it was life-changing and amazing. It was cool to show you can be weird and unique and stay true to yourself. I feel others would hold back.

Who are you rooting for?

I would love “’Kay Kay’ ( Vickala Gray) and Keenan [Anunay]. I feel with these new bombshells coming in will make things a little different. I’m still rooting for them.

What’s the one memory you’ll take from this experience?

I would say Anna and I getting close. Ultimately, we formed a sisterhood. There were just certain moments we shared together that were extremely emotional for both of us. I feel like I gained a best friend from this experience.

Love Island USA, Thursday-Tuesdays, 9/8c, Peacock