On The CW comedy Run The Burbs, the Phams, a young Vietnamese-South Asian family, take on the everyday aggravations and joys of suburban life.

Still, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the August 21 episode, that does not make them immune to awkward conversations about death when Andrew (Andrew Phung) and Khia’s (Zoriah Wong) clever young son Leo (Roman Pesino) asks what happened to his pet fish.

In the clip, we see Leo approach his parents, asking, “Where’s Rufus?” Already beginning to stutter, Andrew repeats the name as if he has no idea what the boy is getting at. “My goldfish? His bowl is still in my room, but it’s empty,” Leo says. From behind her son’s back, at the kitchen counter, Khia exchanges a look with her husband, wanting him to tell Leo the truth.

But you’ll have to check out the video above to see what Andrew actually decides to say.

Run The Burbs follows the Phams and their different approach to living life to the fullest while changing the way one thinks about contemporary family values and life in the suburbs. Often the instigators of community events and always the first to know what’s happening in the neighborhood, the Phams have become the heart of their cul-de-sac. Through all the challenges and stresses of everyday suburban life, the Phams take on the world as a cohesive unit.

In this next episode, titled “Let’s Go to the Movies,” Andrew and Khia’s movie date is interrupted when they decide to play matchmaker for Sebastian (Chris Locke). At work, Camille (Rakhee Morzaria) struggles with a firing spree, and Ramesh (Ali Hassan) helps Leo unclog his “mind palace.” We think we can guess what (or who) may be responsible for that.

Run The Burbs, Mondays, 8:30/7:30c, The CW