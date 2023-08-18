Vanna White Back on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ But For How Much Longer?

Vanna White is back filming Wheel of Fortune after missing a recent set of tapings due to COVID, marking the first time in 30 years that the letter-turner won’t be on screen in some capacity.

As TV Insider reported, White missed filming for this fall’s upcoming Teachers Week episodes. The show’s bosses decided that rather than reschedule the tapings they would go ahead without Vanna, citing that it would have been difficult to re-organize with busy teachers. Stepping in as letter-turner in White’s absence was 2023 California Teacher of the Year Bridgette Donald-Blue.

According to some Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum users, subsequent tapings were canceled until White could return. The long-time co-host was said to be back last week, where she filmed three weeks worth of episodes.

“Just because it might get lost in the shuffle of just reading the headline: Vanna taped three weeks of episodes this week,” wrote one fan who attended the tapings. “She contracted COVID over two weeks ago – Sony did have to cancel a taping day, but they made up for it on Tuesday. She’s fine now.”

While White is back on the show for now, Wheel of Fortune fans are wondering if she will stick around for much longer.

Her absence certainly raised eyebrows, coming amid her ongoing contract negotiations with Sony, which have become a hot topic since Pat Sajak announced he will be retiring after Wheel‘s upcoming 41st season. American Idol‘s Ryan Seacrest is set to take over Sajak’s role for future seasons; the show has been renewed through 2028.

It was reported in July that White had re-signed a contract to continue on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, but it’s not yet known whether she’ll stick with the regular syndicated show after her contract expires at the end of 2024. According to TMZ, White’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said his client is looking for 50% of what Sajak makes.

However, a source later told People that the previous report about White’s demands was “inaccurate,” including the claim that she accepted an offer of $100,000 per episode to continue the Celebrity edition of the show.

“50 percent of Pat’s salary is so outrageous that no one in their right mind could say that it’s fair,” the source stated. “The negotiation is asking for much more than 50 percent of his salary. It’s asking for the same pay — if not more.”

The contract negotiations are now on hold due to the ongoing WGA and SAG strikes. However, the show is not affected by the strikes and will continue production on Season 41.

With White’s future at Wheel in doubt, fans have already started speculating who could replace her, with Sajak’s daughter Maggie Sajak seemingly a popular choice.

“You need to be on Wheel of Fortune,” a fan commented on Maggie’s Instagram page last month. “I was so bummed when you weren’t selected to take over for your dad. I certainly hope the shows producers are smart enough to have you take over for Vanna.”

Maggie has taken over White’s role twice before, once in 2019 while her father recovered from surgery and White stood in as the main host. The second time came earlier this year for ABC’s Celebrity special, which saw White competing against Jeopardy! hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings.

Up until the recent COVID-related absence, White has only missed the show three times in over 40 years. The first came in 1986 after the tragic death of her then-boyfriend John Gibson; the second in 1991 during her two-week honeymoon with George San Pietro; and the third also in 1991 when she caught a cold.