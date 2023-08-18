Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Shallow Hal’ Body Double Says She Almost Died After Weight Loss Surgery

Ivy Snitzer, the woman who played Gwyneth Paltrow‘s plus-size body double in the TV staple 2001 movie Shallow Hal, has revealed how weight loss surgery left her “starving to death” following the film’s release.

Speaking to Amelia Tait for a TinyLetter.com post, Snitzer opened up about her time working on the romantic comedy, which starred Jack Black as a superficial man who falls in love with a 300-pound woman after being hypnotized into only seeing a person’s inner beauty. While the film was criticized for being “fatphobic,” Snitzer described it as “progressive” for the time.

“At that point, if you saw someone obese in a movie, they were a villain,” said Snitzer, who was a 20-year-old aspiring actress and comedian when she landed the part. “Whereas [Paltrow’s character] Rosemary was cool, she was popular, she had friends.”

Snitzer also spoke positively about her time on set, saying, “It was so exciting. It was just fun to be part of a movie – there’s so few people who actually get to do that in the world,” adding that the cast and crew “made her feel really comfortable” and “treated me like I really mattered, like they couldn’t make the movie without me.” She also described Black as “a delightful person” and Paltrow as “really nice.”

However, things took a turn after the movie’s release, with some fans attacking Snitzer for “promoting obesity.” One person even sent diet pills to her address.

“I got really scared and I just got really small,” she recalled. “I was like:, ‘maybe I’m done with the concept of fame, maybe I don’t want to be an actor. Maybe I’ll do something else.'”

Then her health took a turn for the worst. In 2003, on doctors’ recommendations, Snitzer underwent lap band surgery to reduce the size of her stomach. But not long after the operation, her band slipped, causing a stomach torsion. This meant that for three months, she couldn’t consume anything thicker than water without throwing up.

“I was so thin you could see my teeth through my face, and my skin was all grey,” she shared. “And I was just SO bitchy all the time. I kind of alienated a lot of my friends. My mother was also dying at the time. It was bleak. Humans shouldn’t have to experience how very bleak that particular time in my life was.”

She became so malnourished that doctors were unable to perform surgery to remove the band, so for four months, Snitzer had to hook herself up to an IV bag every night to get her nutrients. Eventually, doctors performed a gastric bypass, removing part of her stomach. But still, to this day, she can only eat “weird tiny portions” and can’t eat and drink at the same time.

Snitzer also noticed that people were nicer to her when she was emaciated compared to when she was obese.

These days, Snitzer is in a much better place; she runs her own insurance agency and is healthy. And she still looks back on her time on Shallow Hal fondly, despite the criticisms that came with it.

“I love that it’s a cool thing I did one time. It didn’t make me feel bad about myself. Until, you know, other people started telling me I probably should have felt bad about myself,” she said.