When you play with fire, getting burned is a risk you have to be willing to take, but that’s a metaphor The Couple Next Door‘s Danny (Sam Heughan) didn’t seem to think about when it came to his recent actions. And in this exclusive first look at the finale, he’s coming to terms with it.

In the sneak peek clip, embedded above, Danny speaks candidly with his wife Becka (Jessica De Gouw), and wonders if they’ll be able to come back to one another after the mess that’s been made.

While we don’t have the full context for the lead-up to Becka and Danny’s conversation, it’s clear he’s feeling a massive amount of guilt.

Could it be over his dalliance with neighbor Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) or over some other aspect of his unraveling life?

“I can’t stop f**king up, Becks. I try and I try, and I just can’t…” Danny says tearfully, trailing off while standing in what appears to be a field.

“Well, maybe you’re not trying hard enough,” Becka counters, looking at her husband.

“I have never been good enough for you,” Danny answers, prompting Becka to well up with tears when she follows up with, “That is absolute bulls**t. I worshiped you from the day I met you, I still do, and … you just can’t see that. And so you f**k up, over and over so you can say that it’s your fault and you hate yourself and you get stuck in this pathetic cycle.”

“Can you see a way back?” Danny asks his wife, pleadingly.

Will they be able to repair the damage that’s been done and come out stronger because of it? Only time will tell, but if this sneak peek is any indication, the finale is a can’t-miss episode.

Check out the full clip, above, and make sure to tune in for the finale when it airs on Starz.

The Couple Next Door, Fridays, 9/8c, Starz