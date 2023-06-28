‘Warrior Nun’ Saved? Boss Reveals It ‘Will Return’ & ‘Be More Epic’

There seems to be great news for another show that was canceled early on in its run: Warrior Nun, which premiered in 2020 on Netflix and ran two seasons before it was axed in December 2022.

The news came from showrunner Simon Barry himself, on Twitter. “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts – #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!! #SaveWarriorNun #WarriorNunSaved,” Barry wrote on Twitter, along with emojis for a heart and clapper board. Added writer Amy Berg, “For all those who are asking, this is real. Simon wasn’t hacked.”

The announcement doesn’t reveal anything about what that means for Warrior Nun going forward. Will it be back on Netflix? Or has it found a new home? Will it be another season? Could it be getting a wrap-up movie? Anything is possible, and we’ve seen canceled shows come back both ways.

We’re not surprised that Barry called out the show’s passionate fanbase. In fact, when we asked readers in January what the most upsetting Netflix cancellation ever was, Warrior Nun won by a landslide, with thousands choosing it, 82 percent of the vote.

Warrior Nun is inspired by the manga novels. It follows a 19-year-old woman (Alba Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease on life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of an ancient order that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her. In addition to Baptista, the cast includes Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, and Olivia Delcán as the core group of demon-fighting Nuns.

