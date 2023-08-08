‘Only Murders in the Building’: Who Killed Ben Glenroy? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Episodes 1 and 2.]

Only Murders in the Building is back for its third season on Hulu and pals Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) are already hooked on the mystery of Ben Glenroy’s (Paul Rudd) death.

While viewers were introduced to the newest victim in Season 2’s final moments, Season 3 reveals that Ben’s very public-seeming death — onstage at Oliver’s Broadway play he was starring in alongside Charles — wasn’t actually his end. Ben comes back from the “dead” only to die again, but this time, it’s final.

After collapsing onstage and being pronounced dead at the theater, Ben is carted off to the hospital as Oliver tasks his friends with getting everyone back to the Arconia for the afterparty to distract from his show’s flop of an opening. Curious about what occurred, Mabel is the first to express interest in investigating, wondering aloud if Ben was poisoned.

When Ben eventually comes rolling back into the Arconia, he reveals that his stomach was pumped and he was brought back to life. After his near-death experience, he’s feeling pretty apologetic about his recent behavior and tips viewers off to the potential suspects who could want him dead.

Later on in the premiere, Mabel, Oliver, and Charles congregate for a late night “Pickle Diner moment,” gathering in the elevator to head out to the establishment when they notice blood dripping from the ceiling. Ben had been pushed down the elevator shaft, keeping his murder in the building, per the show’s title.

But who finished the job that wasn’t finished onstage? Ben’s address to his castmates indicates it may be one of them. He mentions making things messy with Kimber (Ashley Park), who is known as a TikTok influencer among her colleagues. Could she have retaliated against his apology by pushing him when he wasn’t expecting it? Then there’s Ty (Gerald Caesar), from whom Ben asks forgiveness for not allowing the performer to use his trainer.

Jonathan (Jason Veasey), Ben’s understudy for the play, is also given a bit of a motive as the shortly-revived actor informs him that he hadn’t intended to give Jonathan any stage time. Ben also supposedly said “no” a lot to castmate Bobo (Don Darryl Rivera), but he promises not to anymore.

Charles and Ben also didn’t get along, but knowing Charles, he couldn’t be driven to murder as Ben asks to wipe the slate clean following his experience onstage. Still, we can’t ignore the fact that he does have a motive. Also on the list of suspects are producer Donna (Linda Emond) and her son Cliff (Wesley Taylor), who were often on the receiving end of complaints from Ben.

Stagehand K.T. (Allison Guinn) also receives an apology after Ben supposedly accused her of stealing his mangoes. But among the most damning of suspects right now is Loretta (Meryl Streep), who is accused by Ben of being a snake, with him noting, “a CoBro knows a fellow snake when he sees one,” before he hissed right in her face. Yikes!

While Charles and Mabel find themselves held captive by Ben’s stalker Gregg (Adrian Martinez), he doesn’t want to hurt Ben, or at least kill him. Still, his actions are concerning. But this story is only just getting started. Who do you think killed Ben Glenroy? Let us know your thoughts in the poll and comments section, below, and stay tuned as we continue to unravel the mystery this season.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3, Tuesdays, Hulu