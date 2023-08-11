Hulu‘s Solar Opposites is set to return for Season 4 on August 14, and in TV Insider’s exclusive clip, we see Korvo (now voiced by Dan Stevens, replacing Justin Roiland) and Terry (Thomas Middleditch) in a troubling situation as the computer system of their ship Aisha (Tiffany Haddish) is set to shut down unexpectedly.

The clip begins with Korvo proudly watching Terry “take the initiative” as he updates Aisha. However, things worsened when Aisha announced the update will take 21 days and 14 hours to complete. Korvo, in shock, says they can’t survive that long without her: “She scrubs the air, monitors all the neutrino levels!” In a very casual tone, Aisha tells them the update will commence in “uhhh, pshh, I dunno, like 40 seconds? That’s good enough.”

As Korvo tries to bypass this, he directs Terry towards the array of rays, specifically, one that’ll help buy them some time. However, that’s when things take a turn, and … well, you’ll have to watch the clip above to see what happens and who’s to blame.

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty, while Terry and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food, and fun stuff.

In Solar Opposites Season 4, “we pack up the sci-fi and get normal… for a second,” says the streamer. “Then it’s back to classic Solar chaos, mayhem in the Wall, and some all-new Silvercops adventures!”

Solar Opposites is executive produced by Mike McMahan and Josh Bycel. The series is produced by 20th Television Animation.

Solar Opposites, Season 4 Premiere, Monday, August 14, Hulu