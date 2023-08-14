CNN Announces Huge Changes to Programming Lineup

CNN has announced a dramatic shake-up of its programming schedule, including new anchors for the morning, daytime, primetime, and weekend shows.

Inside Politics Sunday host Abby Phillip will anchor the news network’s 10 pm hour on weekdays, with chief legal analyst Laura Coates anchoring the 11 pm slot. Elsewhere, chief national affairs analyst Kasie Hunt will anchor Early Start following the departure of the show’s long-time host Christine Romans last month.

CNN’s This Morning is also receiving a makeover following the recent controversy that saw Don Lemon fired after making sexist remarks. The morning show’s long-time co-host Kaitlan Collins also exited the program to host the network’s 9 pm hour, replacing Chris Cuomo, who was fired in 2021 amid an inquiry into whether he aided his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Phil Mattingly, CNN’s chief White House correspondent, will now co-host This Morning alongside the show’s long-time anchor Poppy Harlow.

The line-up also includes brand new shows for Christiane Amanpour, Chris Wallace, Victor Blackwell, Pamela Brown, and Manu Raju.

In addition, this fall will see the premiere of King Charles, presented by Gayle King and Charles Barkley. The limited series, debuting on Wednesdays at 9 pm, will feature freewheeling, authentic, and dynamic conversations centered around the people and events shaping our culture.

Anderson Cooper will remain as anchor of the network’s 8 pm slot, preceded by Erin Burnett at 7 pm.

Former CNN Tonight host Alisyn Camerota will move to a new role doing long-form reporting, primarily for the Sunday series The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper.

“One of CNN’s key differentiators is our deep roster of experienced journalists, reporters, and storytellers,” said CNN Worldwide’s leadership team, Amy Entelis, David Leavy, Virginia Moseley and Eric Sherling. “Many joined CNN early in their careers and have grown with the network throughout the years. They are extraordinarily talented and share the same CNN sensibility: versatility, determination and an inquisitive and empathetic approach to reporting the news.”

The statement continued, “By expanding the range and depth of our programming lineup across multiple dayparts, we are strengthening our reporting excellence throughout the schedule, elevating our ability to tell great stories across platforms, and doubling down on CNN’s position as the most trusted name in news.”