Jeopardy!’: 6 Things to Know About Rowan Ward

Jeopardy! is currently in the middle of summer re-runs and fans are falling in love all over again with Rowan Ward.

Ward, a non-binary contestant from Chicago, Illinois, first appeared on Season 37, where they gave super-champ Matt Amodio a run for his money during his impressive 38-game winning streak. Ward received another shot in the Second Chance tournament, winning the second round and landing a spot in the Tournament of Champions.

Despite being eliminated from the TOC in the quarter-finals, Ward remained a fan-favorite, and now that their episodes are re-airing, viewers have been reminded of why they fell in love with the Chicago-based writer and editor in the first place.

“I don’t think I’ve seen a happier contestant than them,” one fan wrote on the Jeopardy! Reddit forum.

“Rowan made for great TV. I also love how well everyone is able to use they/them without any issues,” added another user.

Another viewer wrote, “Rowan comes off as a person that would be fun to hang out with, much like Amy Schneider.”

“Rowan is f****** brilliant and their enthusiasm is icing on the cake,” said another. “These last couple days have been some of the most entertaining in awhile… top ten favorite contestants for me.”

Below are some fun facts about Ward so you can get to know them a little better.

Ward Identifies As Non-Binary

When Ward first appeared on Season 37, they hadn’t yet come out publicly as non-binary and competed under a different name. Ward later expressed regret about this, which is why they cherished getting a second chance.

During the Second Chance tournament, Ward told host Ken Jennings that they used their third-place prize of $1000 to help pay the fees for changing their name. “Now I’m back on Jeopardy! with a second chance as my true self,” Ward said.

They Work As a Sportswriter Covering Horse Racing

Ward primarily works as a sportswriter, with a particular focus on horse racing. They currently serve on the news desk staff for Horse Racing Nation. Previously, Ward wrote for Blinkers-Off.com, covering Chicago-area horse racing, interviewing trainers, jockeys, and recapping events.

They Are Not Afraid of Bullies

During their time on Jeopardy!, Ward received some troll-ish comments from some viewers. These trolls seemed annoyed that Ward was enthusiastic and having fun on the show.

But Ward wasn’t afraid to clap back at these haters, tweeting at the time, “That’s why it’s so easy to razz and/or ignore (depending on my mood) the people who don’t like how i come off on Jeopardy. It’s exactly the same thing as the school bullies who harassed me for actually daring to be enthusiastic about things.”

“That’s just how I have been my entire life. If I’m having fun doing something, I don’t hide it,” they added.

They Almost Defeated Matt Amodio

Ward first appeared on Jeopardy! on the last day of Season 37 and was up against then-17-day champion Matt Amodio. Despite the tough competition, Ward went toe-to-toe with Amodio, becoming the first player to lead him after the Jeopardy! Round.

They continued to keep up with Amodio throughout Double Jeopardy! until the super-champ correctly answered a Daily Double. Amodio ultimately went on to win the game (and a further 20), but Ward left with their head held high.

They’re a Fan of Pro-Wrestling

Ward has plenty of interests between trivia and horse racing, including professional wrestling. The Jeopardy! champ attended their first live wrestling event back in June, All Elite Wrestling‘s Collision, and tweeted about their experience.

“It’s my first wrestling show and I am excited! and – absolutely gonna enjoy seeing Miro destroy…anyone he can,” Ward tweeted, later adding, “SUCH a good show. and i guess between Nese and his manager, Miro whooped two people today.”

They Never Miss A Bar Trivia Night

Ward sharpened their Jeopardy! skills by attending local trivia nights at bars in Chicago. “It’s all about pub quiz,” they told Axios.com. “I almost never miss a Tuesday night at Globe Pub with Quizmasters Dave, Erin, and Ryan. It has a well-earned reputation as the most difficult game in town, and I love it.”