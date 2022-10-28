This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! has found its final Tournament of Champions competitor as Rowan Ward was crowned Jeopardy! Second Chance’s Week 2 winner following Week 1’s Jessica Stephens.

The non-binary player and fan favorite is a chart caller, writer, and editor from Chicago, Illinois, and they will soon face a handful of other strong Jeopardy! competitors in the highly-anticipated Tournament of Champions which kicks off on Monday, October 31. Ward earned a spot among the Second Chance ranks after they nobly played against Matt Amodio and nearly beat the multi-game-winner.

Now, they could have a chance to face Amodio again, but only time will tell as Ward will first have to compete against Courtney Shah and John Focht in the episode airing Thursday, November 3, as teased in the recently revealed TOC matchups. Ward beat out their fellow Second Chance finalists in Week 2 for the coveted spot after playing against law student Jack Weller and interpreter Sadie Goldberger.

In order to potentially face off against Amodio again, Ward would have to move on to the semi-finals of the Tournament of Champions. Even then, they may not face Amodio as they could potentially play against other “super-champ” competitors Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach. While Amodio won an impressive 38 games during his Jeopardy! run, Schneider raised the bar even further by winning 40 games.

Roach barely trails behind them with 23 memorable successes, but should Ward rise to the occasion, they could have a chance to take down any one of these remarkable players. What did you think of Ward’s exciting Second Chance win? Let us know in the comments, below, and don’t miss the Tournament of Champions beginning next week.

Jeopardy!, Tournament of Champions, Begins Monday, October 31, Check your local listings