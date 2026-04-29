Ken Jennings Shares How ‘Jeopardy!’ Made Him a Different Person

It’s a full circle moment! Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings shared how the game show made him a “different person,” even before he was a contestant on the show.

During a Q&A on the Alex Trebek stage, a fan asked him, “As a teenage Ken Jennings, did you have any clue that you would end up hosting Jeopardy!?”

“No, I did not,” the host said, laughing. “I thought you were going to say, ‘As a teenage Ken Jennings, did you have any friends?'”

“No, I did not. I was a huge Jeopardy! fan though,” Jennings said. “It came on, we were living in Korea, so we just had one TV channel: Armed Forces Network. Me and all of my friends had to watch the exact same shows at the exact same time every day, and it was Jeopardy! after school, luckily for me.”

“So, I would run home from the school bus, turn on AFN, and watch Jeopardy! and Wheel [of Fortune]. That was a very big part of my childhood and adolescence.”

“So, yeah, pretty formative for me. I think I would be a pretty different person without Merv Griffin,” he ended. Griffin created iconic game shows such as Jeopardy! and Wheel, among others.

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“Ken is the man for this job. So happy he is our host,” an Instagram user said.

“He was born to host Jeopardy!” said another.

“We’d all be different without Merv Griffin,” a third added.

Jennings grew up in Korea and Singapore for most of his young life because his dad was an international lawyer, according to his website. The family then moved to Washington, where Jennings still resides when he is not in California filming Jeopardy!.

Before going on Jeopardy!, Jennings was a software engineer and computer programmer for a healthcare staffing company in Seattle, Washington. He also double majored in English and computer science, giving him a variety of careers that he could have gotten into.

Along with hosting the game show, Jennings has written numerous books, hosted the Omnibus podcast, and more. He won over $2.5 million on Jeopardy! in 74 games, putting him at the top of the leaderboard.

So, without Jeopardy!, the whole world would not know who Ken Jennings is. Who knows what he would be doing right now.

Jeopardy!, weekdays, check local listings, stream next day on Hulu and Peacock