‘HSMTMTS’ Cast Tests Their ‘High School Musical’ Lyrics Knowledge (VIDEO)

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

The cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series grew up on the original High School Musical movies. But how well do they know the lyrics of those classic Disney Channel songs? We tested their knowledge ahead of HSMTMTS Season 4, the final season, which drops in full on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 9.

While Olivia Rodrigo is not part of the HSMTMTS cast in Season 4, three of the original HSM cast are! Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, and Monique Coleman return to East High in the beloved musical series’ final installment. How do you think they’d fare in a lyrics quiz like our video above?

Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez, and Dara Reneé are High School Musical pros. How couldn’t they be? Their series is about staging a production of HSM at their very own East High, which in the show’s world, is a real high school that was used to film the original trilogy that made the aforementioned alums and Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, and Ashley Tisdale household names. We knew that the well-known lyrics would be too easy to pinpoint in this quiz. That’s why we went for, as Bassett describes above, the more “niche” lines from these beloved tracks.

Before you see the cast name those tunes, try your hand at the same quiz below. And be sure to see what new songs are in store in HSMTMTS‘ final season on Disney+.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, August 9, Disney+