‘HSMTMTS’ Delivers ‘Most Meta’ Season Yet With Return of Franchise Vets Teases EP

What time is it? Graduation time! Well, almost. That emotional day looms large as most of the Wildcats begin their senior year in the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the mockumentary inspired by the hit films. This round, teases exec producer Tim Federle, is their “most meta” yet. And he’s not kidding.

Not only are East High’s theater kids performing a stage version of High School Musical 3: Senior Year — with newly united lovebirds Ricky (Joshua Bassett) and Gina (Sofia Wylie) as Troy and Gabriella — but East High is also the official film set for the fictional High School Musical 4: The Reunion.

Federle notes they assembled the “Avengers of High School Musical” to return. Corbin Bleu (Chad) is back after guest starring in Season 3, along with fellow original actors Monique Coleman, who played Taylor (above, with Bleu), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), and Bart Johnson (Coach Jack Bolton), all playing versions of themselves.

The distracting film set creates conflict, especially for Ricky and Gina. “Ricky and Gina’s story has been right person, wrong time,” says Federle. “Season 4 asks the question: What if you’re the right person and this is actually the right time?” Sounds like the start of something new to us.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, August 9, Disney+

