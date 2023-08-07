Treat Williams’ Death Crash Shock Twist as Charged Driver Speaks Out About Accident

Ryan Koss, the man charged in the fatal crash that killed Everwood star Treat Williams, has said he is “devastated” over the actor’s death.

Last week, Vermont’s About Bennington County State Attorney completed its review into Williams’ death and charged Koss with “grossly negligent operation with death.” The report stated that Koss’ vehicle “turned into the path of Mr. Williams’ motorcycle,” causing “critical injuries” to the actor, who was “subsequently pronounced dead” at a nearby hospital.

Koss, who was released last Tuesday (August 1) and is awaiting his arraignment on September 25, shared a statement via his attorney Ian Carleton on Friday, August 4.

“I am devastated by Mr. Williams’s tragic passing,” the statement read (per Us Weekly). “I have known Treat for years, both as a member of this tight-knit community and fellow theater maker. I considered him a friend. I know his family feels his sudden loss even more deeply than I do, and I offer my sincerest condolences to them.”

According to Manchester Journal, Koss serves as the managing creative director of the Dorset Theater Festival, which Williams had participated in several times over the years.

Koss’ statement added that he is “confident the facts will show I obeyed all relevant traffic laws, and the State’s charges are unwarranted.”

Williams, who was best known for playing Dr. Andy Brown on The WB’s Everwood from 2002 to 2006, passed away on June 12 after Koss’ car collided with his motorcycle. In recent years, Williams starred in HBO’s We Own The City and filmed a role for Ryan Murphy‘s upcoming Feud: Capote’s Women.

Last month, Williams’ daughter, Elinor “Ellie” Williams, shared a heartfelt post about her father on Instagram.

“I have never experienced this kind of grief before, so it’s hard to put my thoughts into words, but I’ll try my best for now,” she wrote alongside a photo of her helping her dad shave. “I have been home with my family in Vermont for a month now, but it feels like just yesterday that I frantically got on a plane home after I got that phone call. It feels like he’s just away filming. However, I keep forgetting that he’s not coming home this time.”

She continued, “This love is a once-in-a-lifetime love. A father’s incomprehensible love for his daughter, and a daughter’s boundless love and complete admiration for her father. Dad, I love you more than words could ever describe. You have given me the best life imaginable, and I could not have ever dreamed of having a better father.”