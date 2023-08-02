Prime Video has announced the first scene from The Wheel of Time Season 2 has been added to the Season 1 finale (Episode 8) as a surprise bonus for the upcoming premiere.

The sneak peek of the new season (debuting September 1) is meant to reflect the structure of the original book by Robert Jordan, on which the Amazon Original series is based, where at the end of each novel, the author would add the first chapter of the next book as a preview.

The footage of the new season showcases the opening from the first episode, which is an adaptation of the fan favorite “Darkfriend Social” prologue of the second novel of Jordan’s series, The Great Hunt, upon which Season 2 is largely based. The season also has some elements of Jordan’s third novel, The Dragon Reborn.

A trailer for the upcoming season was recently shared by the streaming service this month. In the trailer’s opening moments, Moiraine Damodred (Rosamund Pike) says ominously, “Everyone has a choice, and every choice has a consequence… We didn’t defeat the Dark One; we set him free.”

Joining Pike for the second season are Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybara, Dónal Finn as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney as Elayne Trakand.

The series was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy.

A co-production between Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, The Wheel of Time is adapted for television by showrunner Rafe Judkins, who executive produces the show with Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Margio Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman. Pike serves as a co-executive producer, with Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig consulting producers.

The Wheel of Time, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 1, Prime Video