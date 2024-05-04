‘The Acolyte’ Trailer: The Jedi Face a Murderous Threat (VIDEO)

May 4 marks Star Wars Day — as in the “May the Fourth be with you” — and, as a new trailer reveals, a date one month away from the premiere of the Disney+’s new Star Wars series The Acolyte.

In the trailer hyping up The Acolyte’s June 4 premiere, the Jedi are in mortal peril during the High Republic era — they’re being hunted, says Jedi Knight Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) — and under criticism.

“The Jedi justified a galactic dominance in the name of peace, but that peace is a lie,” trader Qimir (Manny Jacinto) argues.

A synopsis for the series, meanwhile, reveals that an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits the respected Jedi Master Sol (Lee Jung-jae) against Mae, a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg).

“She was my student. I trained her,” Sol says in the trailer. “Let me be the one to bring her in.”

As more clues emerge, however, the characters travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…

The Acolyte also stars Dafne Keen as Palawan apprentice Jecki Lon, Jodie Turner-Smith as coven leader Mother Aniseya, Rebecca Henderson as Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh, Joonas Suotamo as the Wookiee Jedi Kelnacca, Carrie-Anne Moss as Jedi Master Indara, and Dean-Charles Chapman in an undisclosed role.

Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) created the series and serves as an executive producer along with Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King and Jason Micallef.

“I hope audiences embrace the duality that exists in every character in the show,” Headland says in a StarWars.com article about The Acolyte. “The show is an onion. Each episode peels away to reveal something else. I hope the experience of watching it is both suspenseful and satisfying.”

Charmaine DeGraté and Kor Adana are co-executive producers on the project; Rayne Roberts, Damian Anderson, Eileen Shim, and Rob Bredow are producers.

Headland directed the first two episodes, both of which will start streaming on Disney+ on June 4, while Kogonada, Alex Garcia Lopez, and Hanelle Culpepper helmed the remainder of the first season’s eight episodes. Michael Abels (Nope) scored the series.

The Acolyte, 2-Episode Series Premiere, Tuesday, June 4, Disney+