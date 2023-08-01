Freevee’s official trailer for Neighbours is here, exploring the latest chapter of the Australian drama’s revival in the footage above. As the narration notes at the end, the short trailer makes an exciting entrance and introduces new viewers to the show. We also see that love is in the air in this idyllic neighborhood, with a ceremony that “cannot go wrong,” according to Guy Pearce.

“All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on September 18 in the UK and Australia and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled,” says Jason Herbison, Neighbours’ Executive Producer.

The continuation of the long-running soap series—about the lives, loves, and challenges of the residents on Ramsay Street in Erinsborough, Australia, a fictional suburb of Melbourne, follows the finale in 2022, which garnered millions of views.

The new series will star Alan Fletcher, Jackie Woodburne, Annie Jones, Candice Leask, Emerald Chan, Georgie Stone, Lloyd Will, Lucinda Armstrong Hall, Lucinda Cowden, Marley Williams, Naomi Rukavina, Rebekah Elmaloglou, Riley Bryant, Ryan Moloney, Sara West, Shiv Palekar, Stefan Dennis, Tim Kano, and Xavier Molyneux as series regulars. April Rose Pengilly, Pearce, Ian Smith, Jodi Gordon, Melissa Bell, and Mischa Barton will feature as guest stars.

New episodes will be released daily, Monday-Thursday, on Amazon Freevee in the UK and the U.S. The series will also stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series.

Previous seasons of Neighbours and iconic episodes are available to stream on Amazon Freevee. The free streaming service will also feature two series-themed FAST Channels, “Neighbours – Looking Back” and “Best of Neighbours.”

Over the three decades it ran, the series has launched the careers of several big-name stars, including Margot Robbie and Kylie Minogue, all of whom guest starred in the show’s original final episode.

Neighbours, New Season, September 18, 2023, Amazon Freevee