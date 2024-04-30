‘The Forsyte Saga’: Meet the Cast of PBS Masterpiece’s New Adaptation

A new screen iteration of a timeless family drama is coming to PBS Masterpiece. The network has assembled a truly all-star cast of British favorites to star in the newest adaptation of John Galsworthy’s The Forsyte Saga — this time, it’ll start with a six-part first season based on the novels.

The story centers on a wealthy and powerful Victorian family at the turn of the 20th century who appear to have it all… but underneath, they grapple with deceit, obsession, greed, and unhappiness.

The cast of the drama includes Francesca Annis, Jack Davenport, Tom Durant Pritchard, Jamie Flatters, Millie Gibson, Danny Griffin, Susan Hampshire, Owen Igiehon, Tuppence Middleton, Stephen Moyer, Joshua Orpin, Josette Simon, and Eleanor Tomlinson.

Poldark‘s Debbie Horsfield penned the adaptation, saying in a statement, “It was an honor to be asked to write a bold new reimagining of Galsworthy’s epic saga. Our show is in part a prequel to the events of the first book, but also an opportunity to expand the world and place the women of the family center stage. It’s a love letter to the original story while offering an exciting new perspective.” Directing the series are Meenu Gaur and Annetta Laufer.

Production begins in May 2024. Locations for filming include England, Wales, and Italy.

The Forsyte Saga was previously adapted in 1949 for TV, in 1967 by the BBC, and again in 2002, the latter of which aired on PBS Masterpiece.

Continue scrolling down to find out which character each of these esteemed actors will be portraying in the series.

Deadline first reported the news of the adaptation and casting.