Disney+ Sets ‘Loki’ & ‘Echo’ Premiere Dates

Disney+ is gearing up for more Marvel this fall as the streamer set premiere dates for its forthcoming series Echo and Season 2 of Loki during Disney’s upfronts.

The second season of Loki will officially land on Disney+ beginning Friday, October 6, and in a first for Marvel, Echo will drop all of its episodes on Wednesday, November 29.

Season 2 of Loki follows its first season run in the summer of 2021, and Tom Hiddleston reprises his titular role as the God of Mischief alongside costars Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino, among others. Not much has been released regarding the upcoming season, but fans can look forward to the addition of Ke Huy Quan, who will play a role in the MCU series.

And Echo is a sequel series to 2021’s Hawkeye, which will follow Alaqua Cox‘s Maya Lopez. The series sees her ruthless behavior in New York City catch up with her in her hometown. There, she must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace the meaning of family and community.

Joining Cox in the show are Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, and Cody Lightning with Graham Greene and Zahn McClarnon.

Both Loki and Echo join Marvel’s 2023 television slate which currently includes the upcoming debut of Secret Invasion this June. That series follows Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and features Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman. Stay tuned for more on the upcoming seasons of Loki and Echo as we look ahead to the fall.

Loki, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 6, Disney+

Echo, Series Premiere, Wednesday, November 29, Disney+