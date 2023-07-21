The official trailer for Season 4 of LEGO Masters has been revealed at the Behind the Brick panel at San Diego Comic-Con, alongside key art featuring the host and executive producer of the show Will Arnett, and TV Insider has the exclusive!

In the footage above, we can see Arnett and his wacky antics, including keeping up the fourth season trope by promising “non-four-mulaic,” where the “four”-tune favors the bold.

Throughout the season, viewers will be treated to awe-inspiring builds ranging from Cirque du Soleil-inspired creations to constructing an explosive volcano. There are other exciting new challenges, such as building remote control cars with LEGOS, crash tests, and creating LEGO pet palaces for a group of kittens on set.

The reality competition will see 12 teams of challengers competing for $100,000, a shiny trophy as the season’s winner, and the title of grand champion. For the first time, the winner will also immortalize their build forever when it’s transformed into a LEGO set, which will be displayed at the LEGO Store flagship.

LEGO Masters is produced by Endemol Shine North America, Tuesday’s Child, and Plan B Entertainment under license from the LEGO Group. Executive producers include Pip Wells; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday’s Child; Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner from Plan B; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from the LEGO Group.

The LEGO Masters: Behind the Brick panel at SDCC showcased behind-the-scenes and sneak peeks at the show’s development. Season 3 winner Stacey Roy led the panel alongside Amy Corbett (LEGO Design Lead/BrickMaster), Pete Donner (LEGO Master Model Builder), Robert May (LEGO/exec producer), Michael Heyerman (SVP Unscripted Endemol Shine), (Pip Wells (exec producer), Brent Benedetti (Challenge exec producer), and more.

LEGO Masters, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 28, 9/8c, FOX