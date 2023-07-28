Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Tackle New Zealand in New ‘Clanlands’ Book

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Graham McTavish and Sam Heughan for 'Clanlands in New Zealand'
Mobius Publishing

Clanlands in New Zealand

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish know a thing or two about adventure, and this time they’re taking that spirited approach to life down under in New Zealand for a fresh take on Scottish influences there.

The actors who are known for Outlander and their travel docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham are documenting their latest epic adventure across what is known as The Land of the Long White Cloud in the book Clanlands in New Zealand: Kilts, Kiwis, and an Adventure Down Under. It’s a follow-up to their 2020 book, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Advenure Like No Other.

The Scotsmen explore the country which McTavish calls home and is a place Heughan has longed to visit. Currently on pre-sale and set to release on November 7, Clanlands in New Zealand also features a foreword by filmmaker Peter Jackson who famously helmed The Lord of the Rings movie franchise, including The Hobbit in which McTavish starred.

Heughan teased the special foreword on social media, writing, “So excited to announce “Clanlands in New Zealand” includes a foreword by Sir Peter Jackson (who appears to have been paid off by McTavish to write nice things about him..) A fitting and exciting edition to the next Clanlands adventures!📚”

Among some of the things readers can look forward to in the book are an exploration of New Zealand’s stunning landscapes, rich history, world-class food and drink, and adrenaline-fueled activities through the eyes of Heughan and McTavish. Expect some reluctance over the adrenaline-fueled activities from McTavish who exhibits a little more anxiety than his cohort.

Traveling in their cozy camper van, the men engage in some friendly competitions throughout as their friendship is put to the test once again on the road. Described as a “very best buddy movie sequel,” the latest installment of the Clanlands books promises unforgettable experiences fans of Heughan and McTavish won’t want to miss.

