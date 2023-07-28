After a staggering 6992-day engagement, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh has finally married her long-time fiance, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt.

The intimate ceremony took place in Geneva, Switzerland, on Thursday, July 27, an incredible 19 years after Todt first proposed to the Everything Everywhere All At Once star.

Former Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa shared his congratulations to the happy couple on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the wedding, which features Yeoh and guests posing with her recently won 2023 Best Actress Oscar statuette.

One of the snaps shows the wedding program, which reveals that Yeoh and Todt met in June 2004, and the former Ferarri boss proposed after just a month-and-a-half of dating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Felipe Massa (@massafelipe)

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” the wedding program reads. “On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES. Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Another photo showed the moment the sweet pair said “I do” and signed their wedding certificate.

Yeoh was seen in two outfits, the first a beige-town gown and corset detailed with gold decorations, and the second a white silk button-up shirt and bridal white skirt. Todt was wearing a smart navy suit.

It has been a big year for Yeoh, who became the first Asian woman in history to win the Academy Award for Best Actress back in March for her role in the Best Picture-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once.

“This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation,” the Maylasian-born actress told reporters after the ceremony.

“I think this is something that we have been working so hard towards for a very long time, and tonight we freaking broke that glass ceiling,” she continued. “I Kung Fu’d it out and shattered it, and we need this because there are so many who felt unseen, unheard.”