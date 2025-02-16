Biff Wiff, ‘I Think You Should Leave’ Character Actor, Dies

Biff Wiff, a character actor whose screen appearances included several on the TV show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson and one in the film Self Reliance (pictured above), has died.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved client and actor Biff Wiff,” management company Entertainment Lab announced on Instagram on Friday, February 14. “Biff was an amazing person inside and out, and his loving energy could be felt by all. We are sending our heartfelt sympathies to his family [and] loved ones at this time.”

Wiff had been battling recurring cancer, according to a GoFundMe campaign that friends had organized to raise money for his treatment.

“Thank you so much for all the support,” he told donors in a June 2023 GoFundMe update. “It has really been lifting me up. I just couldn’t believe this kind of support would come my way. It’s been a crazy journey, working so much last year, and then having these symptoms come back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Lab (@entlab.la)

While his exact age is not widely known, Wiff was in his 60s at the time of his death, Deadline reports.

I Think You Should Leave star and co-creator Tim Robinson mourned Wiff on Instagram, adding broken-heart emojis to a photo of himself with Wiff and sharing a clip of the two of them in action on the Netflix sketch comedy show.

Wiff had been racking up film and TV credits since his 1986 screen debut in an episode of The New Gidget, according to his IMDb filmography.

He appeared on Moonlighting, Night Court, and Life Goes On in the 1980s and L.A. Law, Roseanne, and Any Day Now the following decade.

Wiff’s screen presence increased in the 21st century, with guest roles on shows like Crossing Jordan, Las Vegas, Reba, Desperate Housewives, Pretty Little Liars, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, NCIS, and 9-1-1.

In the last few years, Wiff played Rick in the Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once and Steve in the TV show Jury Duty. He also recurred as Kenny in four episodes of the Night Court reboot.

Most recently, in 2024, Wiff starred in a music video for the post-hardcore band Drug Church.