A true living legend in the world of television, Norman Lear rang in his 101st birthday with a special message to fans on social media, addressing his followers on the milestone occasion.

The Emmy-winning producer behind longtime favorites including All in the Family, The Jeffersons, One Day at a Time, Maude, Sanford and Son, Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, and The Facts of Life, among others, has been working in the industry since the 1950s and is still working as a producer.

In his sweet video to fans, Lear opened the message with, “Good morning and good afternoon and good evening,” noting that it could change depending on where viewers were watching. “It’s Norman Lear here, dribbling a bit because he’s entering his second childhood,” he joked.

“I’ve just turned 101, and that is, they tell me, my second childhood. It feels like that, in terms of the care I’m getting. I get the kind of care at this age that I see children getting. Toddlers getting,” he continued with a laugh.

“And so, I am now a 101-year-old toddler, and I’m thinking about two little words that we don’t think about often enough, we don’t pay enough attention to: over and next. When something is over, it is over, and we have the joy and privilege of getting on to the next,” he said.

“And if there were a hammock in between those two words, it would be the best way I know of identifying living in the moment. That hammock between over and next,” he clarified.

Lear concluded his message with, “I am living in that moment now, with all of you.” As he signed off, he said, “Bless all of you and our America.”

In the comments section, famous fans and colleagues wished Lear a happy birthday, with Judd Apatow writing, “I love you Norman! Happy Birthday! You are always an inspiration.” Meanwhile, Melanie Griffith wrote, “Sending you love Norman! ♥️♥️♥️.”

TV host Tom Bergeron also got in on the well wishes as he commented, “Happy Birthday!!! 🎉🥳.” Fellow TV producer Phil Rosenthal wrote, “Happy Birthday! Love you Norman ❤️❤️”

And One Day at a Time reboot star Justina Machado said, “Happy Birthday Norman!!!! Love you.” Meanwhile, on Twitter, Mark Hamill sent his celebration of Lear with the comment, “For Norman: 🎂.” And former All in the Family star Rob Reiner kept things straightforward and simple with, “I love you Norman. That’s it and that’s all.”

See the full video of Norman Lear’s birthday message above.