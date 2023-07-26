‘West Wing’ Reunion on ‘Wonder Years,’ ‘Big Brother’ at 25, ‘Cocaine Sharks’ & HBO’s ‘After the Bite’

ABC/Danny Delgado

The Wonder Years

9/8c

Young Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams) is surprised when his jazz-loving dad Bill (Dulé Hill) bonds with Alan van der Kamp, his music teacher—but we’re not, because the cool-cat instructor is played by Hill’s former West Wing colleague, Emmy winner Bradley Whitford, in a fun guest role. When Bill eagerly accepts Alan’s invitation to a house party with wife Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh), they learn that Alan’s fondness for swinging may not be limited to music. Back home, Dean badgers older brother Bruce (Spence Moore II) to take him to see the hot new movie Easy Rider, but a detour at the local college proves just as exciting.

CBS

Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration

Special 9/8c

In advance of next week’s season premiere, the claustrophobic reality show marks its 25th anniversary with a prime-time salute from Entertainment Tonight, with Nischelle Turner hosting from the Big Brother set. Julie Chen Moonves leads a retrospective of highs and lows from the archives, including the inevitable showmances, feuds and other moments of infamy from the house where invasion of privacy is a given.

Discovery Channel

Cocaine Sharks

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

Shark Week continues with a trip to the Florida Keys, as shark expert Tom Hird investigates rumors of sharks within the fishing community that accidentally ingest the drug. Imagine the worst. The night’s other specials include Air Jaws: Final Frontier (8/7c) from New Zealand and Florida Shark: Blood in the Water (9/8c).

Courtesy of HBO

After the Bite

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

Not immune to TV’s shark mania, HBO responds with a thoughtful documentary about the impact of a shark attack on a Cape Cod community forced to confront the realities of environmental change. With warming waters and surging numbers of the protected North Atlantic gray seal species (a favorite of sharks), the marine predators have become more prevalent in the waters off the Northeast town of Wellfleet, Massachusetts, which is rocked when a boogie boarder is killed in a 2018 attack. The documentary reveals how the community responded with a goal to protect the public while preserving the changing ecosystem.

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: