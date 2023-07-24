The Final Rose Subscribe to our The Bachelorette Newsletter:

Things are getting serious as Charity Lawson‘s search for love nears hometowns on The Bachelorette, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the July 24 episode (airing at 8/7c).

Knowing what’s on the line and how he feels about her, Xavier’s nervous as he sits down to talk to Charity in the clip. “I feel like I was coming from last week on a high and feeling so confident and sure about you, and I want to know, did this week change that for you?” she asks.

“I think for me, it scares me to genuinely commit all myself to one person forever because it’s something I’ve never done before and I want to do it once, I want to do it right,” Xavier explains. “There has to be no doubt in that.” Watch the full sneak peek above for more from Xavier and Charity’s reaction.

In this next episode, it’s a crucial week in New Orleans filled with unexpected dates and shocking twists with hometowns on the line. To kick things off, Charity and one special man explore the city while learning more about each other and the challenges their relationship will face. Then, a surprising date in the bayou takes a turn as two men vie for Charity’s attention, and the next day, she invites one lucky man to the annual New Orleans Crescent City Classic. After a week of shake-ups, the final group date of the season is Charity’s last chance at clarity before meeting families.

The six men still vying for Charity’s heart are: Aaron B., 29, a software salesman from San Diego, California; Dotun, 30, an integrative medicine consultant from Brooklyn, New York; Joseph “Joey,” 27, a tennis pro from Lawai, Hawaii; Sean, 25, a software sales representative from Tampa, Florida; Tanner, 30, a mortgage lender from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and Xavier, 27, a biomedical scientist from Carrboro, North Carolina.

