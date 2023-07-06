‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Contestant’s Shout Out to Timberwolves Player Naz Reid

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Anji Nyquist in 'Jeopardy!'
Jeopardy!, Inc.

Some Jeopardy! fans are showing love for recent competitor Anji Nyquist as the Minnesota-based social media coordinator gave a special sports shoutout to Timberwolves player Naz Reid.

As viewers who have been keeping track of the latest winners would know, Anji was the returning one-day champion for the July 6 game, in which she competed alongside retired computer programmer Carol Oppenheim from Owings Mills, Maryland, and medical student Alex Gordon from Somers, New York.

Minnesota Timberwolves player Naz Reid

(Credit: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

During the first break in the game partway through the regular Jeopardy round, Anji shared her personal anecdote for the episode, which was prompted by host Ken Jennings. Reintroducing her to the audience, Jennings noted that Anji is a big “T-Wolves,” as she hails from Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

Anji confirmed this, revealing that, “I am a big [Minnesota] Timberwolves fan. We have season tickets. This season did not go the way we were hoping for, but I’m hopeful because we have Anthony Edwards — that’s really good. And we have Naz Reid who I named my cat for.” The mention of Naz Reid garnered some warm responses from viewers, which Nyquist rewarded with photos and a video of her aptly-named cat on social media.

Sadly, the good vibes weren’t enough to save Anji who ended the game in third place behind Carol, and game-winner Alex who concluded Final Jeopardy with $25,000.

Still, that didn’t stop the excitement online. See the fan reaction to Anji’s feline, below, and let us know what you thought of her Timberwolves team spirit in the comments section.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings

Jeopardy!

Ken Jennings

