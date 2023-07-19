NBC Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: ‘Found,’ Final ‘Magnum P.I.’ Episodes & More Scripted Shows

'Magnum P.I.,' 'Found,' and 'Quantum Leap'
NBC has shaken up its plans for its fall 2023 schedule, but it will still have some new episodes of its originals.

Magnum P.I. (with its final episodes) and Quantum Leap will both be back, plus the new dramas The Irrational and Found (previously scheduled for this past midseason) will debut. The America’s Got Talent season finale has been moved to premiere week, with the winner crowned on September 27. Also coming this fall is the third season of Transplant.

The Voice will have a two-hour season premiere with new coach and country music legend Reba McEntire joining the returning John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Niall Horan; starting on October 10, the first hour of the singing competition will be a recap of the previous night.

Premiere dates for the shows that were previously announced for the fall — Night Court, Extended Family, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Law & Order, and Law & Order: SVU — will be announced at a later date. The midseason and summer lineups include Untitled America’s Got Talent Series, Deal or No Deal Island, Password, The America’s, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Lopez vs. Lopez, and La Brea.

Check out NBC’s fall 2023 premiere dates below.

Monday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: The Voice
10:00 p.m.: The Irrational

Tuesday, September 26

8:00 p.m.: The Voice
9:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent (Performance finale)

Wednesday, September 27

9:00 p.m.: America’s Got Talent (Season finale)

Thursday, September 28

8:00 p.m.: People’s Choice Country Awards
10:00 p.m.: The Irrational (Rerun)

Friday, September 29

9:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC

Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: Which New Shows & Seasons Will Debut?
Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: Which New Shows & Seasons Will Debut?

Tuesday, October 3

8:00 p.m.: The Voice
10:00 p.m.: Found

Wednesday, October 4

8:00 p.m.: Chicago dramas (Rerun)
9:00 p.m.: Quantum Leap
10:00 p.m.: Magnum, P.I.

Thursday, October 5

8:00 p.m.: Law & Order dramas (Rerun)
9:00 p.m.: Transplant
10:00 p.m.: Dateline NBC (Rerun)

Friday, November 3

8:00 p.m.: The Wall

