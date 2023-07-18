[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

Taylor Sheridan‘s latest, Special Ops: Lioness (premiering on July 23 on Paramount+), is inspired by an actual U.S. Military program and features a star-studded cast including Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman.

Saldaña’s Joe is the one to recruit Cruz (De Oliveira) into the Lioness Program, which is overseen by Kidman’s Kaitlyn and Kelly’s Westfield, to operate undercover alongside her among the power brokers of State terrorism in the CIA’s efforts to thwart the next 9/11.

“Cruz is somebody who’s experienced domestic abuse, and she’s trying to leave that life behind. She wants to find her purpose. She joins the Marines and she’s really good at what she does,” De Oliveira told TV Insider of her character when we meet her and as she becomes a Lioness.

Below, De Oliveira shares more about what you should know about Cruz going in.

What does Cruz think of Joe, and how will that change during the season?

Laysla De Oliveira: I love Cruz and Joe’s relationship. Taylor Sheridan wrote that so brilliantly. What I love about it is that because Cruz comes from a tough background, she doesn’t respond to Joe, who is her boss, in a way that somebody in her position would normally respond. Cruz is very, very hotheaded, and it was really fun to play that. When you bring Nicole Kidman in, who is a CIA supervisor and also oversees the Lioness program, I love that we have three generations of alpha powerhouse females, and their relationship with each other is so great to watch.

What will challenge Cruz the most when it comes to being a Lioness?

Getting to know her target on a personal level. When you’re out in the battlefield, you know who your enemies are. When you’re undercover, I think the lines get blurred.

Does she trust anyone?

I think Cruz trusts her team. I think she’s found that they are her family since she doesn’t really have one, and so I think [they are] probably the only people she trusts.

What does she know about the Lionesses before her? Because the nature of the job means they can’t always be successes. Would that have had any effect on her if she knew about that because of who she is?

I don’t think she knows that much. I think she’s excited to go on an undercover mission. I don’t think she knows it’s a suicide mission. I’m not sure she would go if she knew. And that’s why Joe is so tough on her, because Cruz knows that she’s good at what she does, and so sometimes her confidence, I think, can get in the way, but it also helps her at what she does. I’m not sure that she knows the gravity of the situation. I think she understands that it’s a tough mission, but she’s very confident in herself, so I think she thinks that she’ll be able to do it. She’s a door kicker.

How much are we going to see of Cruz and Kaitlyn? In the beginning, it’s Cruz and Joe.

You’ll definitely see Cruz and Kaitlyn.

What’s that dynamic like?

Working with Nicole Kidman was absolutely incredible, a dream come true. I was just so happy and honored to share space with her. She’s incredible. She elevated my work just by being herself, and you will definitely get to see Cruz and Kaitlyn. In layman’s terms, Zoe’s my boss and Nicole’s all our bosses, so there is a lot of dialogue mainly between Kaitlyn and Joe. But Cruz is there as well, and I do get scenes with the wonderful Nicole Kidman, so I’m very excited about that.

What will Cruz learn about herself as a result of joining the Lioness program?

Cruz is somebody that’s very tough on the exterior and very vulnerable as well. I think she’s very sensitive, and, as the show progresses, she really starts to discover that about herself and she is trying to figure out who she is in that space.

Given her past and who she is, does she have much of a personal life?

Work is life for her. That’s what she’s good at. That’s where she’s found her family, and it’s something that’s very important to her.

What’s her relationship like with her mark? Because she’s there for a reason, but that lines can get blurred.

That’s exactly it. You’ll have to see the show to find out, but she really struggles with having to do what she has to do in order to gather intel. That means having to give a piece of yourself, and so the lines become blurred when you’re sharing your truth with somebody else who’s also sharing their truth.

What else should people know about the show and who Cruz is going in?

I think people should be excited. It’s a very gritty, cinematic, raw, action-packed look into life undercover. Hopefully it’ll leave people at the edge of their seats and wanting more each week.

