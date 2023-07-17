Primetime schedules for the fall 2023 season look a bit different with the ongoing writers and actors strikes. As a result, slots are filled with acquired and unscripted series (animated shows, too, as seen with FOX). CBS is the latest to put out a new lineup, and it includes some fan favorites that have aired elsewhere. (Premiere dates and additional programming will be announced at a later date.)

Yellowstone has been a hit for Paramount Network, and its spinoffs drop on Paramount+, but now the original series will have its broadcast premiere on CBS on Sundays, starting from the beginning of Season 1. Also making its broadcast network debut is the British version on which the hit comedy Ghosts is based, airing alongside CBS’ version on Thursdays, after the conclusion of new reality show Buddy Games.

Other game shows and competition series coming are: The Price Is Right at Night, Let’s Make a Deal Primetime, Lotería Loca, and Raid the Cage. Survivor and The Amazing Race will air 90-minute episodes on Wednesdays; Big Brother will move to Tuesdays. Plus, classic, fan-favorite episodes of Blue Bloods, from throughout its 13 seasons, will air.

SEAL Team, which moved to Paramount+ after four episodes of Season 5, will be back on CBS. It returns with Season 5 on Thursdays, after The Challenge: USA Season 2 concludes. Also coming to the network from the streaming service is FBI: True on Tuesdays (paired with FBI), in which agents talking only to other agents reveal decisions that meant life or death, sharing the pressures and the emotional impact on their lives.

60 Minutes will be back in the fall, and when NFL on CBS broadcasts doubleheader games on Sundays, there will be special, extended 90-minute editions of the news program. Also returning with a new season is the true-crime docuseries 48 Hours on Saturdays.

Live sports will include games on the AFC Championship game and Super Bowl LVIII (on Sunday, February 11, 2024).

Check out CBS’ new fall lineup below. (The previously released schedule can be found here.)

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: Lotería Loca

9:00 p.m.: NCIS

10:00 p.m.: Paramount+ Original TBA

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother

9:00 p.m.: FBI True

10:00 p.m.: FBI

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Survivor

9:30 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: Big Brother/Young Sheldon & Ghosts

9:00 p.m.: Buddy Games/U.K. Ghosts & U.K. Ghosts

10:00 p.m.: The Challenge: USA/SEAL Team

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: The Price Is Right at Night/Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

9:00 p.m.: Raid the Cage

10:00 p.m.: Blue Bloods Classics

Saturdays

8:00 p.m.: Encores and sports

9:00 p.m.: Encores and sports

10:00 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sundays (football singleheader)

7:00 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:00 p.m.: Yellowstone

9:00 p.m.: Yellowstone

10:00 p.m.: Big Brother

Sundays (football doubleheader)

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

9:00 p.m.: Yellowstone

10:00 p.m.: Big Brother