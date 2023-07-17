Abbott Elementary‘s Quinta Brunson is trading her classroom on the ABC comedy for a dystopian one as the Administrator in one of the latest episodes of TBS‘s Miracle Workers.

The actress who previously appeared in the anthology series is assuming a new role and the target of a bribe by Steve Buscemi‘s junkman, Morris Rubinstein. In the exclusive sneak peek clip from the fourth episode, above, “The Grouping Ceremony,” Morris and his star employee Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) pay the Administrator a visit.

Per the episode’s logline, Morris is concerned about getting his son into a prestigious school that groups people into one of five groups; strong, heroic, kind, wise, or malicious. The determination seems to be in the Administrator’s hands, which is a fun little parallel to Brunson’s straight-laced rule-following character Janine on Abbott Elementary.

Approaching the Administrator in her classroom-like setting, Morris asks, “Excuse me, we’re looking for the Administrator.” Before he can get his full name out though, Brunson’s character identifies him as Morris Rubinstein.

When she says, “I’ve been expecting you,” Morris is surprised.

“Wow, how did you know that?” he wonders aloud.

“Hm. Well, much like this Bonzai tree, we’ve perfected the technology that sculpts human behavior,” she reveals before turning to face Morris and Sid. “What you might call fate,” she adds.

“Something tells me this woman is not going to help you,” Sid tries warning his boss with a whisper. But will Morris be so easily deterred? He may see some promise in his pupil-like salesman, but he hasn’t proven himself to be much of a listener. Only time will tell for certain.

Check out the full clip, above to see their exchange as Morris attempts to use bribery as a means of swaying his son’s outcome. And expect some party antics from Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan) who will attempt to prove she’s not too old to hang out and have fun.

Miracle Workers, Mondays, 10/9c, TBS